My Name Is Loh Kiwan starring Song Joong-ki and more: Release date, air time, plot, cast, teaser trailer, & all you need to know

Netflix released the official teaser trailer for Song Joong-ki's forthcoming Korean feature film, My Name is Loh Kiwan, on February 1, 2024.

The upcoming Netflix film, an exact adaptation of Jo Hae-jin's novel I Met Loh Kiwan, is based on the romantic relationship between Marie, a South Korean resident who believes that she has no purpose or calling in life, and the male protagonist—a North Korean defector who journeys to Belgium in search of protection.

The movie, which is slated for release on March 1, 2024, has already begun its marketing effort, creating excitement due to Song Joong Ki's distinctive role and captivating plot. My Name is Loh Kiwan emphasizes the main character's need for recognition by delving into the hardships he faces upon arriving in Belgium, a foreign country, with nothing.

Netflix film My Name Is Loh Kiwan release date and air time

Song Joong-ki is set to make his comeback to the small screen in March 2024 after an eventful and happy break due to his wedding and the birth of his first child in 2023. Hence, the anticipation for the upcoming Netflix film My Name Is Loh Kiwan is at an all-time high for fans.

Audiences are anticipating the compelling tale that My Name is Loh Kiwan is predicted to provide, especially considering Netflix's record for granting creative freedom in programming.

Furthermore, the much-awaited intense love story of My Name is Loh Kiwan will debut on the well-known internet streaming service Netflix on March 1, 2024, in over 190 countries.

Expand Tweet

There is excitement about Song Joong-ki's performance in the upcoming March 2024 Netflix romance film, despite his prior try in the crime-themed noir category with the October 2023 film Hopeless, which had financial difficulties but earned artistic praise.

One noteworthy feature is the potential adult classification that the film may have received based on visuals used in promotional campaigns. This choice heightens the suspense and suggests a story that explores difficult subjects and feelings.

Song Joong-ki's upcoming film plot and teaser trailer

Song Joong-ki plays Loh Kiwan in the film My Name is Loh Kiwan. Loh Kiwan is a North Korean defector who is trying to obtain refugee status in Belgium. He works alongside Marie (Choi Sung-eun), a proficient shooter from Korea who holds Belgian citizenship.

Marie, who has given up on life, unintentionally grows fond of Kiwan when they meet as he struggles to survive in Belgium and accepts its harsh realities. The most recent teaser trailer for the movie shows Song Joong-ki's character, Kiwan, looking disheveled as he seeks safety in Belgium.

He encounters new threats and animosity as a result of his exodus to a foreign land that does not even speak his language, leaving him exposed to new threats and hostility. Loh Kiwan tries to run away, sleeps under a tunnel, and tries to make ends meet to survive in Belgium.

Even though he is seen collapsing on the floor of a dirty public toilet after consuming something, he still displays a determination to keep going and survive in Belgium—a country that is not his home but is much better than North Korea.

The film My Name is Loh Kiwan—which portrayed Kiwan and Marie's warm interactions, their cathartic separations, and intense affection for one another—was filmed in Hungary in May 2023 and is based on the book I Met Ro Ki Wan. It's noteworthy because this is Kim Hee-jin's debut directorial effort for a feature film.

More about the star-studded cast of My Name Is Loh Kiwan

Expand Tweet

Fans are excited about the highly anticipated film My Name is Loh Kiwan, which stars several outstanding actors, including Song Joong-ki, Choi Sung-eun from The Sound of Magic, and Start-Up, who will play Marie, along with actor Jo Han-chul, who previously acted in Reborn Rich and The Sound of Magic.

In addition, Lee Sang-hee from Juvenile Justice, Seo Hyeon-woo from Behind Every Star, Kim Sung-ryun from the cult classic The Heirs, and more. Song Joong-ki is prepared to play another exciting part after giving a riveting performance in Hopeless in 2023.

Expand Tweet

This film marks the first project carried out by Song Joog-ki in 2024, as his projects were Arthdal Chronicles, which wrapped up in 2023, and Kim Go-eun's starring drama Little Women, released in 2022, where Joong-ki made a cameo appearance.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the upcoming film of the South Korean star Song Joong-ki after his two successful smashes, Reborn Rich and Vincenzo.