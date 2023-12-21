The Bequeathed on Netflix: Release date, airtime, plot, cast & all you need to know

Netflix has officially announced the release date for the upcoming Korean horror thriller The Bequeathed, starring South Korean actress Kim Hyun-joo. On Friday, January 19, 2024, more than a year after it was first announced, as per Yeon Sang-do, the horror K-drama will be released on the platform.

The upcoming drama centers on a woman and her convoluted family history of cemeteries. Meanwhile, the news was followed by a new teaser, which had fans quite excited. Yeon Sang-do, who has contributed to well-known Korean television shows and films, such as Peninsula, Hellbound, and Train to Busan, is the author and creator of The Bequeathed.

The drama is based on a popular webtoon of the same name, which debuted on November 27, 2023, and quickly gained popularity. Hong Min-Nam, who co-directed Train to Busan with Yeon Dang-do as an assistant director, makes his directorial debut.

Netflix's The Bequeathed series: Release date, cast, and everything you need to know

The Bequeathed's plot revolves around Yoon Seo-ha (Kim Hyun-Joo), a young woman who learns of her uncle's death. She also discovers that her uncle, the last remaining relative, has "bequeathed" the family graveyard to her.

Her half-brother Kim Young-ho (Ryu Kyung-soo) contacts her when she is grieving and demands his portion of the inheritance. An elaborate string of assassinations and foreboding incidents transpire.

In the teaser of the upcoming Netflix drama The Bequeathed, there is a voiceover questioning Seo-ha concerning the graveyard she inherited, followed by sequences depicting the police uncovering an unidentified corpse. Young-ho, a peculiar man who says he is Seo-ha's half-brother, approaches her during her uncle's burial.

"I have the right to the family burial ground too," he said.

Young-ho later is observed trailing Seo-he about the city and carrying out what appears to be an occult act. As the authorities investigate a rising number of unexplained fatalities, things get more disturbing when a hooded figure follows someone in the darkest hours of the night in a grassland field.

As per the plot of the upcoming Netflix drama, when Kim Young-ho tracks Yoon Seo-ha to request his portion of the cremation site in the caravan that was made public along with the news, morbid events occur. Murders, strange rituals, and unexplained animals all hint at the approaching tragedy as the detectives probe into the links.

The latest teaser displays anarchy, dread, and several terrifying moments, heightening its anticipation among viewers.

In addition, Park Hee-soon, who portrays police investigator Choi Seong-joon, is another member of the star-studded ensemble of Netflix's The Bequeathed. He arrives to delve into the relationship entrenched in the family's cemetery and the paranormal activities taking place in the neighborhood.

Park Byung-eun plays Sang-min, the squad leader and Seong-joon's junior colleague. As they investigate the homicides, the two will face a slew of mysteries and terrible realities.

South Korean star Park Hee-soon is known for his roles in A Model Family, My Name, The Fortress, and The Witch: Part I. The Subversion has joined the cast as sharp-eyed police investigator Choi Seong-jun, who makes the links between the unexplained happenings in the town and the burial place.

The squad head and younger coworker of Choi, Park Byung-eun, known for his parts in Kingdom and the 2022 hit drama Eve, is overcome with jealousy and a sense of inadequacy because of an earlier event involving Choi Seong-joon (Park Hee-soon).

Kim Yeong-ho, Seo-ha's younger half-brother, is portrayed by Ryu Kyung-soo, who is renowned for his stellar performances in Glitch, Hellbound, and the 2022 movie Broker starring South Korean sensation IU.

The Bequeathed, starring Kim Hyun-joo, will be premiered worldwide on January 19, 2024, on Netflix.