Eve episode 1 gets polarising reviews for inclusion of R-Rated scene

Eve, the big project that marks the return of actor Seo Ye-ji after the gaslighting scandal that involved her ex-boyfriend Kim Jung-hyun. The show is a revenge drama, and the first episode has done a brilliant job of setting up what could probably be one of the best dramas of the year. However, viewers aren’t wholly convinced about one thing in particular, and that is the last few scenes of the first episode.

The scene in question shows love-making between the character of Lee Ra-el (Seo Ye-ji) and her husband Jang Jin-wook (Lee Ha-yul). The scene is set in the waiting room of Lee Ra-el, who performs tango with a partner for an audience that consists of wealthy parents of kindergarteners. Ra-el is one of the parents, and her performance leaves her audience divided.

Half of them want to befriend her and understand the possibility behind her glamorous beauty, while the other half is scandalized by her intimate performance with her dance partner. Similarly, the show's viewers are also divided about the lovemaking scene.

Here’s what fans have to say about Eve’s controversial scene

The thing that shocked viewers the most about this episode is that a drama that airs on television has a scene rated for adults. It must also be noted that the show itself is not R-Rated, but just this one episode. It then becomes essential to understand the context of the scene. It sets up an important plot point for the story’s journey forward. It clarifies that there is some backstory that involves Lee Ra-el and Kang Yoon-gyeom (Park Byung-eun).

He is the son-in-law of the family that Ra-el wants to exact revenge on, and by inviting him to sneak a look at her most intimate moment, she intrigues him. For now, it seems as if she is set upon using him to weaken the defenses of the powerful family that had torn her life apart when she was a high school student. This context seems to have convinced a fair share of audiences who are open to accepting the scene.

On the other hand, some audiences feel that the episode might get flagged solely because it is not a streaming show but a broadcast show. Korean broadcast rules are stringent, and there are certain things that one cannot explore in a full-fledged manner on TV. The freedom that allows Netflix originals (or other streaming-only shows) to include scenes of violence or other adult content is not applicable to broadcast shows.

Another point to note is that Nevertheless, a drama starring Song Kang and Han So-hee also included an episode that was especially rated R. However, there was no outrage over the scene. At least not as much as one sees today against Seo Ye-ji's show. The show instead invited attention for the brilliant chemistry between the lead actors.

This is a weekly drama that airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays on tvN. The drama also stars Yoo Sun and Lee Sang-yeob in lead roles.

