"RELEASE THE PHOTOS": Fans react as an anonymous user reveals BTS Taehyung & IU's several love scenes for 'Love wins all' were edited out

BTS' Kim Taehyung, widely known by his stage moniker V, starred in IU's pre-release single Love wins all, which was released on January 24, 2024. ARMYs led the push to view the music video and marvel at the cinematic piece, which left an immediate impression on them.

On February 25, 2024, X user @Hourlytaehyungi shared a screenshot of a post by an anonymous online user who claimed that there were more love sequences filmed for the Love wins all music video. However, those were edited out during post-production.

Fans were baffled by the new revelation and wrote on X asking for those unreleased love sequences to be made public.

"Need the director's cut version": Fans demand the release of Taehyung and IU's love sequences from Love wins all

The message posted by the anonymous online user on the Korean forum Spin Spin was widely circulated on X. Another X user @Bunnybear_4evr quoted the assertion where the anonymous online user stated that "a friend of a friend" claimed that many "love scenes" were recorded but later cut out. The statement, translated and quoted by @Bunnybear_4evr, reads:

"Not long ago I heard from LWA team staff who is a friend of a friend. Originally more love scenes were shot but its been cut out. It's too bad there were quite a few filmed but edited it was all edited out."

IU's Love wins all is a pre-release single from her sixth mini-album The Winning. From the initial few seconds of the music video, which begins at a secluded mall, fans were captivated by the visuals.

It's a lullaby infused with drama, giving it the feel of a stage musical song. In the video, knowing that their time together would be limited, the couple grabs a camera and records their last moments together.

Furthermore, a wedding-themed sequence was also part of the storytelling of the passionate track, which shows Taehyung and IU pretending to snap pictures in an old, malfunctioning photo booth. Directed by Uhm Tae-hwa of Concrete Utopia, the music video received immense praise from fans globally.

Fans have swooned over the music video and the chemistry seen between Taehyung and IU since its release. Previously, both musicians had shared behind-the-scenes footage from the film sets, delighting both fandoms. However, after the post by the anonymous user went viral online, supporters believed that they were "robbed" and demanded the release of a "director's cut" of the video.

Here are some of the fan reactions on X:

In addition to mastering the cinematography, Love wins all by IU, starring BTS's Kim Taehyung, effectively captures the agony, desperation, and finding hope in suffering. The song and music video have garnered praise from fans, as evidenced by the fact that they amassed over 51 million views on YouTube within a month of its release.

This project was the initial instance of collaboration between IU and Kim Taheyung. The BTS member demonstrated his acting prowess in the music video, which gained him praise from fans and critics.