"Giving me hotel del luna vibes": Fans lavish praise as IU drops MV for the title track 'Shopper' of her sixth comeback mini-album

Lee Ji-eun, widely known by her stage moniker IU, dropped the official MV of the title track Shopper from her sixth comeback mini-album The Winning on February 20. The video features Korean-Australian singer and rapper DPR IAN, who lends his voice to the narration that plays during the opening of the music video.

The track is all about completing one's wish list and the narrative of the music video, coupled with the artist's vocals left fans wanting more. Netizens were euphoric after watching the vibrant MV of Shopper and one fan claimed on X that it reminded them of the popular 2019 K-drama Hotel del Luna, which starred IU.

Expand Tweet

"IU on The Winning Streak": Fans laud the singer as she releases MV of Shopper

The EP's title track is all about individuals at an auction who make purchases according to their preferences and requirements. In the video—which is a celebration of colors—people can be seen bidding for several personal goods of their choice.

The track highlights the importance of holding onto one's wishes and dreams even if they seem over the top, odd, or not particularly valued by the outside world. In the clip, individuals pay attention to their inner voice to make decisions that will fulfill them. As per the description of the official music video on YouTube, the song conveys that individuals themselves set the price for their wants.

Expand Tweet

The newest music video by IU, Shopper, starring DPR IAN, was released on February 20, 2024, along with the rest of the tracks in the album including I Stan U and Shh.., while Holssi was pre-released on February 16 and Love wins all starting BTS' Taehyung was dropped on January 24.

The Winning is narrated, directed, and edited by DPR IAN, and the video is produced by IU. The meaningful lyrics of the track are composed and written by the idol as well.

Fans soon took to social media and hailed the singer for her comeback mini-album. They believed she was on a "winning streak" and were "obsessed" with the recently released music video.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Winning includes songs like Shopper, Holssi, Shh.., I Stan U, and Love Wins All. On February 23, 2024, the popular singer will premiere the music video for Shh.., a joint project featuring Hyein from NewJeans and Cho Won-sun from Roller Coaster, along with actress Tang Wei from Decision to Leave.