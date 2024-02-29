“The impact”: Fans react to Korea's largest self-studio Photoism using Taehyung and IU's ‘Love Wins All’ MV photo booth scene as couple pose reference

On February 29, 2024, BTS member Taehyung and South Korean soloist IU again made headlines for Love Wins All. An X account (@taeguide) shared that Korea’s largest and most popular self-photo booth company, Photoism, has been using Taejun and Jihye photo booth scene from the Love Wins All MV as a reference for couple poses in South Korea.

Taejun and Jihye are the character names of Taehyung and IU from the song. Fans erupted with joy to see a brand take notes from the MV and its "impact" and hailed them as "Korea's national treasure."

Love Wins All is a track from IU's sixth EP, The Winning, released on February 20, 2024. However, the song was released a month prior, on January 24, and set the internet ablaze. The video narrates the story of Jihye (IU) and Taejun (Taehyung), a couple who are injured and trying to get away from an unidentified cube-shaped entity.

While running away from their attacker, the pair comes across a desolate shopping mall. When they get there, there are piles of shabby clothes everywhere, and the building is cold and deserted. While searching for a place to hide, Taejun comes across a camcorder. Their environment shifts once they peek into the camera, and the music video alternates between the present and the past.

The tuxedo and wedding gown that Taehyung and IU don in the MV's closing moments are discovered among the rubble and represent the harvest of love. These classic symbols, which represent freedom and happiness, are displayed when the two engage in activities that would be challenging for them to carry out in their daily lives, such as singing and snapping photos.

In the montage, the duo goes inside a torn-down photo booth and clicks pictures pretending to be a married couple to cherish the remnants of their life together. The cute poses made by IU and Taehyung sent the internet into a meltdown due to its endearing appeal. The iconic poses are now reportedly used by Photoism to provide customers with "couple pose" references inside its photo booths.

Fans reacted to the update and expressed their happiness on X to see the MV getting widely acknowledged. One wrote that "Koreans are still obsessed with the video," while another fan said they wish to see IU and the BTS idol in a rom-com drama soon.

Love Wins All became the first track released in 2024 to receive an All-Kill certification. The song also peaked at No.1 on several music charts, such as Melon, Genie, iChart, YouTube, FLO, VIBE, and more.

A certified All-Kill is a noteworthy achievement on music charts in South Korea. It indicates that a song has dominated several platforms, such as the daily, weekly, and real-time iChart components.