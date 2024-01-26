"The way they burned it": Fans stunned as IU wears a custom wedding dress from Korean haute couture house Dénicheur for the MV of "Love Wins All"

Kim Ji-eun, who goes by her stage moniker IU, released her comeback single, Love Wins All, after over two years on January 24, 2024. The singer and actress is hailed as an icon in South Korea for her musical and acting prowess. Hence, her comeback single was nothing short of an enigma and held up to the artist's standards. Now, a new detail has surfaced online regarding the wedding dress the artist wore in her music video of Love Wins All.

As updated by X user @taeguide, the attire was a custom-made wedding dress from a South Korean haute couture brand, Dénicheur. Fans were astonished over this new detail from the latest music video, which has been an ongoing rage worldwide. Many took to X to tweet about the degree to which the custom-made outfit was burned for the artistic purpose of the cinematic marvel of Love Wins All and lauded IU for her devotion to her craft.

"This feels like an actual wedding": Fans lavish praise on IU for choosing a Korean haute couture brand for Love Wins All

Listening and watching the Love Wins All music video transports one back to their childhood, which also feels like returning home. Many people worldwide may be experiencing just that as South Korean singer IU heads straight for her huge comeback, which will be her first in over two years.

For the "little sister of the nation," who has carved up an enormous career since making her professional debut 16 years ago, it may not seem like much of a wait on an industry schedule. The singer-songwriter's hallmark has always been the broad spectrum of her expressive baritones, which can be heard in various genres, like warm, soulful ballads, jazz swing, and folk-infused pop.

As the world and music lovers become swayed by Love Wins All and get extremely emotional watching IU and Taehyung's love story, various other small details in the MV stood out. For instance, the wedding scene from the video made everyone swoon over the duo's impeccable chemistry and acting range, which was wrapped in a melancholy aura. Love Wins All draws comparisons with the ill-fated love of Romeo and Juliet, who met with their untimely and ultimate demise.

As seen in the video, Taehyung and IU wear tattered and ragged wedding attires and reimagine their wedding as they sing, dance, and sway to the song in each other's embrace. Through their perspective, viewers get a glimpse of the golden hour wedding that could have been a reality in a parallel universe. However, their harsh reality was far from what the duo desired. Nonetheless, even in their last few moments of togetherness, they look at one another with profound love.

When fans learned IU's choice to get a custom wedding outfit for this scene, it added more significance to the song. The video was a metaphor for the characters' love for one another and to see each other wearing the best clothes, having the best wedding, and spending a lifetime together. However, their reality was met with an indestructive force, making the wedding scene cathartically special.

Hence, fans went to X and expressed their emotions regarding the new piece of information they came across.

The music video, which marks IU's triumphant comeback, is an immersive cinematic experience from beginning to end, with a compelling narrative that effectively conveys the poignant meaning of the song.

Fans are still smitten by Love Wins All, which was released on January 24, and wish to see IU and Taehyung in a K-drama soon.

