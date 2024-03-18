BTS member Kim Taehyung, also known as V, recently unveiled a live performance video in collaboration with the renowned French luxury brand Cartier and W Korea magazine to support his latest digital single, FRI(END)S.

The two-minute thirty-second video was released on the official YouTube channel of WKorea, marking the first performance of the artist's latest single.

FRI(END)S, released on March 15, 2024, at 1 p.m. Korean time, marks the musician's return to solo projects after his debut solo album, Layover, was released in September. This pop-soul track, sung entirely in English, delves into the theme of a love confession to a friend.

The premiere of the live performance of the latest hit on the WKorea YouTube channel was accompanied by the caption:

"'It's a song full of many memories.' Taehyung expressed his excitement on the shoot day, finally sharing a song he had cherished for two years." [as translated by Google]

Expand Tweet

The live rendition captured his sweet voice and deep emotions, offering viewers a heartfelt experience.

Taehyung of BTS performs FRI(END)S for the first time with WKoreaXCartier

A spokesperson from Cartier, as reported by Variety, provided insights into Taehyung's recent live performance of his song "FRI(END)S."

The spokesperson said:

"It begins with a close-up of V standing in the middle of Cartier Maison Cheongdam 'La Résidence,' adorned with luxurious tapestry that perfectly complements his sophisticated aesthetic. His sleek attire, that still exudes warmth with its rich brown and burgundy tones, is accessorized with gold Cartier jewelry and watch to accentuate V’s dreamy visuals to the fullest."

The spokesperson further noted that Taehyung's smooth vocals fill the room, effortlessly traversing between low and high ranges. His nuanced facial expressions mirror his unwavering focus, intensifying in harmony with the song's melody.

Through this performance, Taehyung confidently showcases his magnetic presence as a solo artist, characterized by his distinctive sound.

The spokesperson also shed light on the meticulous attention to detail and the captivating aura the BTS member brings to his live performances, further solidifying his status as a multifaceted artist and fashion icon.

Expand Tweet

Taehyung became a brand ambassador for Cartier in July last year, representing the prestigious brand in various capacities.

Within less than 24 hours, the track soared to the top spot on the iTunes Top Song charts in 87 countries and territories, as reported by his agency, BigHit Music.

Additionally, it claimed the No. 1 position on the Worldwide iTunes Song and European iTunes Song charts by 8 a.m. (Korean time) on Saturday.

In addition to his solo endeavors, the Rainy Days singer collaborated with American artist UMI on the single "wherever u r," released on December 30, 2023. Furthermore, he played the lead role in IU's music video "Love wins all," released on January 24, 2024.

Presently, V and his fellow BTS members are fulfilling their military duties. However, fans eagerly anticipate their return to the spotlight, slated for June 2025.