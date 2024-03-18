Taehyung’s ‘FRI(END)S’ ties with Jungkook’s ‘SEVEN’ to become the 3rd highest debut by a K-pop act on the UK Big Top 40 chart

BTS member Kim Taehyung, also known as V, continues to make waves in the music industry, achieving yet another milestone with his latest single, FRI(END)S. He debuted at #3 on the UK Big Top 40 chart, joining his bandmate Jungkook in securing the 3rd highest position by a K-Pop act.

Jungkook previously reached the same spot with his song SEVEN. The UK Big Top 40 chart, which compiles data from iTunes Music downloads, Apple Music streaming, and radio airplay, stands out as the only UK chart to include radio airplay, akin to the Billboard Hot 100 in the US.

V's FRI(END)S secured the third position, according to the chart released on March 17, 2024, marking his debut entry on the prestigious ranking. The chart's top spots were claimed by Beyoncé's TEXAS HOLD 'EM at No. 1 and Teddy Swims' Lose Control at No. 2.

V's previous songs on the chart include:

Christmas Tree at #26 Slow Dancing at #28 Rainy Days at #29 Sweet Night at #37

BTS' Taehyung's FRI(END)S achieves 3rd position on the UK Big Top 40 chart

On March 15, 2024, BTS' Kim Taehyung released his latest solo single, FRI(END)S, an all-English R&B pop song. The track is accompanied by a witty and charming music video starring British actress and model Ruby Sear.

The list of the highest debuts by K-pop soloists on the UK Big Top 40 chart are

Gangnam Style by PSY Standing Next to You, 3D by Jungkook Seven by Jungkook, FRI(END)S by V(NEW) Like Crazy, Set Me Free pt.2 by Jimin On the Street by J-hope

In the music video for FRI(END)S, a storyline unfolds depicting a young man grappling with loneliness amid a backdrop of joyful couples. Tragically, he meets his end in a car accident.

Upon awakening from the accident, Taehyung finds himself in a relationship with a woman, experiencing a newfound absence of loneliness. However, this newfound companionship is marred by the discord among the surrounding couples. Despite this, he meets his demise once more, only to awaken beside a duplicate of himself on a bed.

In a press release, Taehyung stated that he had composed and recorded the track long before the release of his debut solo album, Layover.

His latest solo single, FRI(END)S, swiftly soared to the top of the iTunes Chart in over 75 countries within hours, surpassing Ariana Grande's recent release, yes, and? on March 12, 2024.

Additionally, the global star's song amassed over 5.2 million views on YouTube within eight hours of its release and secured the #2 spot on YouTube Music's "Trending" list.

Meanwhile, on December 30, 2023, BTS' Kim Taehyung and American artist UMI unveiled their collaborative single, wherever u r. Following this, on January 24, 2024, he starred as the main lead in IU's music video for Love wins all. Both of these releases occurred on January 24, 2024.