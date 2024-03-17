Big Hit Music issues apology statement following a delay in BTS Taehyung's FRI(END)S Listening Party

Big Hit Music (now HYBE Labels) issued an apology for the delay in BTS Taehyung's Listening Party for FRI(END)S. On March 17, 2024, the company organized a listening party on Stationhead for the fans to come together and stream the latest release. The R&B pop track by the Layover singer-songwriter was released worldwide on March 15 and quickly became a sensation.

According to the promotional roster, two listening parties were scheduled for March 16 and 17. However, the segment got delayed on both days which angered the BTS fanbase globally. Meanwhile, HYBE posted an apology letter on X and expressed their apologies for being unable to inform the fans on time about the delay.

"[Notice] Please join us at the listening party which is scheduled to begin in one hour. We would like to express our sincerest apology for not being able to start the listening party on time yesterday and for not providing prior notice. We also express our regret for not delivering our message of apology sooner. We extend our cordial invitation once more to join us in celebrating and supporting V's new digital single, "FRI(END)S." (as translated by X auto-translation)

Big Hit Music (HYBE) issues an apology for the delayed Listening Party. (Image via X/@bts_bighit)

BTS's Kim Taehyung's FRI(END)S opens with the highest debut by a K-pop act and earns an All-Kill

Despite the delay of the listening parties on both days and HYBE apologizing online for the "technical issue", fans have relentlessly shown their support for the new song. Taehyung's FRI(END)S tied with Seven by Jungkook and was the 3rd highest debut by a K-pop act on the UK Big Top 40 chart as both ranked #3.

Furthermore, the track also earned an All-Kill on the Amazon US Digital Song Sales chart as of March 17, 2024.

Expand Tweet

The R&B pop song is a witty take on falling in love with a friend and contemplating whether to confess and confide in them or not. The video is divided into two contrasting arcs and showcases his dilemmas in two lights.

The aesthetically appealing music video opens with Taehyung walking on a beautiful autumn morning and boarding a bus where he finds himself surrounded by lovey-dovey couples.

He then walks into a diner where he finds more couples in love and kissing. The video focuses on the desolated and jilted life of Taehyung who is drowned in a sea of couples yet is desperately lovelorn and alone. He steps outside the diner and gets hit by a car since the driver is busy hugging his lover.

Expand Tweet

The loop resets as Taehyung wakes up in his bed once again right after his death. The second arc of the video comes into existence as the "friend" he fell in love with wakes up right beside him much to his astonishment. The video shows a blissful period of Taehyung having the time of his life along with his beloved, cooking and eating together, and being happy.

However, the world around him is in stark contrast to his feelings since every other couple around him is seen quarreling and disappointed in their respective relationships. Nonetheless, he steps out with his friend-turned-girlfriend but dies again as he gets hit by the same car. The video ends as Taehyung wakes up in bed beside his own duplicate, leaving the ending open to interpretation.

Taehyung's FRI(END)S MV, starring British actress Ruby Sears, was directed by award-winning filmmaker Samuel Bradley, who previously filmed the music video for the English band 1975's single Happiness.

Expand Tweet

The song gained over 11 million YouTube views within two days of its release. Additionally, it debuted with 6.2 million unfiltered streams on Spotify, surpassing Ariana Grande's We can't be friends.