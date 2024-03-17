BTS' Taehyung achieves an all-kill on Amazon US Digital song sales chart with 'FRI(END)S'

BTS' Kim Taehyung finds himself at the top of K-pop once again with the release of his new single FRI(END)S. The impact of this song is continually extending far and wide already, just within three days of its release. On the day of its release, it became the first song of 2024 to top the iTunes Charts in over 80 countries around the world.

However its most recent achievement has come on March 17, 2024, where it has achieved an All-kill on Amazon US Digital song sales chart, taking over the New Releases, Movers and Shakers and Bestsellers list. It’s also crucial to consider that all four versions of the song are performing this hike on the specific USA chart and the ARMYs are here for it.

Taehyung's FRI(END)S dominates USA's Amazon music charts

The Amazon USA digital songs sales charts are lists of the top-selling digital songs on Amazon's music platform in the United States. These charts rank songs based on their sales performance over a specific period, typically weekly or daily.

Amazon updates these charts regularly to reflect the current trends and popularity of digital music downloads among its users. The charts provide insights into the most popular songs and artists in the digital music market, helping users discover new music and tracking the success of their favorite artists.

BTS’ Taehyung's recent "sweet confession" track FRI(END)S has earned a unique achievement. Achieving an all-kill on the Amazon USA digital songs sales charts means that the song has reached the top position simultaneously on multiple charts within the New Releases, Movers and Shakers, and Bestsellers categories.

The New Releases chart tracks the sales performance of recently released songs, highlighting the most popular new additions to Amazon's music catalog. The Movers and Shakers chart indicates the songs that have experienced the most significant upward movement in terms of sales rank over a short period. It reflects sudden spikes in popularity for particular songs.

And the Bestsellers chart showcases the overall top-selling songs on Amazon's platform, regardless of release date. It represents the most popular tracks based on their sustained sales performance.

Seeing Taehyung achieve such success is a proud moment for the entire ARMY fandom, especially after he specifically took efforts to celebrate this one with the fans.

V posted a video of himself on the day of the song’s release, collaborated with Compose Coffee to arrange limited edition coffee cup sleeves and arranged a special "FRI(END)S PARTY" at a local cafe by preparing numerous specialised gifts for the ARMYs who visited there.

All these efforts make fans want to hype the song even more than they already are and help their beloved Taehyung achieve many more such all-kills around the world music community.