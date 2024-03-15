BTS' Taehyung's SDT friends show support with a celebratory cake for the release of his new single 'FRI(END)S'

On March 15, 2024, BTS' Kim Taehyung released his most recent solo single, FRI(END)S—an all-English song. The R&B pop song comes along with a witty and charming music video starring British actress and model Ruby Sear. In the meantime, an X user (@Romantic_Tae) claimed that the singer received praise for the new album from his military peers.

The X user posted many images from the private luncheon where Taehyung and his peers were spotted in a little café with a chocolate cake while dressed in military uniform. The online user noted:

"Taehyung gets along very well with his colleagues at the military base. He was congratulated on the release of a new song by his colleagues and received the cake..."

BTS' Taehyung seen celebrating the release of FRI(END)S along with his military peers from SDT

As per the post of X user @Romantic_Tae, the singer was seen wearing a black round-collar military t-shirt with "SDT" written in white on top of his right chest. While a few other comrades posed beside him with the chocolate cake to celebrate his new song.

Taehyung is the main character in a love tale that takes place in two parallel universes in the music video for FRI(END)S. He appears with his partner in one reality, yet he is alone in another full of contented couples. Even while the circumstances are different, his fate stays the same, which makes for a heartbreakingly tragic conclusion.

The song's lyrics eloquently convey the desire to develop a friendship into a more committed romantic partnership. The entire focus of the song and its music video was a double entendre, which also brought forth the complex emotions stitched with being "just good friends" or "more than just friends."

Meanwhile, in another video that the BTS singer posted on Instagram on March 15, 2024, he was seen getting beverages from a Compose Coffee outlet while dressed in military gear.

For the unversed, Kim Taehyung was announced as the brand ambassador of the Busan coffee brand. Hence, it was quite an endearing moment for his fans to see him get coffee from a store that has his posters on full display throughout the store.

This was the singer-songwriter's third sighting in military gear since his enlistment on December 11, 2023. The other two occasions were on January 16, 2024, when he graduated with his bandmate and friend Kim Namjoon as an Elite Soldier after completing his basic military training, and on January 18, 2024, when Taehyung was assigned to the 2nd Military Corps SDT unit.

Furthermore, his latest solo single FRI(END)S climbed to the top of the iTunes Chart worldwide in over 75 countries within hours, surpassing Ariana Grande's latest song yes, and? released on March 12, 2024. In addition, the song by the BTS global star has gained over 5.2 million YouTube views within eight hours of its release and is also #2 on "Trending" for YouTube music.

On December 30, 2023, Kim Taehyung of BTS and American artist UMI launched a joint single wherever u r, which was released on December 30, 2023. Following that, on January 24, 2024, the singer was featured as the main lead in the music video of IU's song Love wins all, which was released on January 24, 2024.

Notably, the BTS idol didn't lend his voice to the song, however, he showcased his impeccable acting skills and earned worldwide praise for it.