"Priorities in the wrong place": Fans react as BTS' Taehyung's Compose Coffee cup sleeve supply allegedly gets halted due to restrictions from HYBE

On March 3, 2024, BTS star Kim Taehyung, aka V, made headlines as his upcoming digital single FRI(END)S was announced by HYBE. However, the musician caused a stir online as an X user (@snowflower1052) reported that the production of Taehyung's Compose Coffee cup sleeves has been halted due to "restrictions from HYBE."

"Bad news everyone... I was at compose coffee SG and they expected to receive taehyung’s cup sleeves next week but yesterday they got an update that it is halted as there are only limited quantity due to restrictions from Hybe on how many cup sleeves can be printed."

The X user stated that after learning about the cup sleeve scarcity from the store they frequently visited, they updated it online. As a result, fans of the Love Me Again singer-songwriter were enraged and expressed their dispositions on X.

"This is a hypocritical company": Fans outraged as HYBE allegedly halts Taehyung's Compose Coffee sleeve production

Kim Taehyung became the brand ambassador of the Busan-based coffee company Compose Coffee in December 2023. The musician was paid over $4.6 million for the photoshoots and ad campaigns for the beverage brand.

After he was appointed the face of the brand, Compose Coffee gained over 2.6 million new subscribers on its app. Subsequently, the company introduced coffee cup holder sleeves featuring BTS' V. Orders began to pour in as Korean enthusiasts began gathering them and using them to make artistic flower-shaped frames and cup sleeve bouquets.

Consequently, it started a viral craze on TikTok, where users posted several videos showcasing their artistic abilities to make unique flowers out of those cup sleeves. However, @snowflower1052 mentioned that currently, the Compose Coffee Taehyung cup sleeves are exclusively offered and available at South Korean stores. They stated:

"Therefore it is strictly only available in SK outlets for now. Will update again if there’s more hope in the future"

Meanwhile, fans claimed that HYBE was trying to "sabotage" the Love Me Again musician by halting the production. Others highlighted how it took the company months to create BTS' V's artist profile on Spotify and give him proper credit.

Online conversation was dominated by HYBE's purported mistreatment of Taehyung, even though the primary concern was about limiting the manufacturing of cup sleeves.

Here are some fans' reactions on X:

Earlier, a comprehensive interview with BTS' V was released by Compose Coffee on January 8, 2024. In the interview, he responded to several queries, one of which was about his preferred beverage from the menu of the local beverage company.

Netizens who visited the Compose Coffee establishments in South Korea and posted their experiences on social media stated that the singer's favorite Citron Tea from the menu rapidly sold out at some of these locations.

After this, reports surfaced on January 15, stating "Yuja Chha" saw a 72% increase in its sales for the first time. BTS' V's inclusion as the face of the coffee brand has made a huge impact due to which the brand is determined to expand its chain of outlets internationally.

In other news, HYBE announced that BTS' V's forthcoming digital R&B single FRI(END)S is set to be released on March 15, 1 pm KST.