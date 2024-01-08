"Sold out king, indeed": Fans proud as Compose Coffee's Citron Tea sells out from selected stores after Kim Taehyung named it as his favorite

On January 8, 2023, Compose Coffee unveiled an exclusive interview with BTS' Kim Taehyung, where he answered numerous questions, including his favorite drink from the domestic beverage brand's menu.

In response, the Love Me Again singer mentioned Citron Tea, which quickly sold out at many selected Compose Coffee stores in South Korea, as reported by netizens who visited these locations and shared their experiences on social media.

The posts from netizens witnessing Citron Tea going out of stock after Taehyung mentioned it as one of his favorite drinks went viral among fans. They couldn't help but express their pride in the idol on social media, showering him with praise. One user wrote:

Expand Tweet

"His impact is crazy": Kim Taehyung's selling power continues to increase the brand's sales

Expand Tweet

In December, the domestic brand Compose Coffee named Kim Taehyung as the brand ambassador to commemorate its tenth anniversary. Since then, the brand has released several advertisements related to the idol, featuring his posters with the slogan "Everyone is a composer" displayed in their stores.

In the recent promotional campaign, Kim Taehyung was asked about his favorite beverage from Compose Coffee, to which he replied,

"Yujacha (citron tea). I have always liked Citron tea for a long time."

He also shared how he used to go on walks in the park with his grandmother, watching the sunrise while enjoying Citron Tea, and since then, he has been fond of the aforementioned beverage.

Expand Tweet

As soon as the fans learned about the backstory related to the Love Me Again singer's favorite beverage, they flocked to Compose Coffee's stores and started drinking Citron Tea to experience the taste that Kim Taehyung likes.

Fans also praised his selling power and the influence he holds both domestically and internationally. They discussed his impact, stating that every product or brand he endorses sells out within minutes, and his name alone is enough to drive social media engagement for a particular brand.

Fans were proud as Compose Coffee's Citron Tea sold out from selected stores after Kim Taehyung named it his favorite.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, V also talked about the concept for his commercial for Compose Coffee in the aforementioned interview and stated:

"The commercial focuses on expressing the concept of composing. Just as the meaning suggests, the Ad revolves around the concept of composing a perfect of cup of coffee as a parallel to “composing” a piece of music/or a song. Regarding this commercial, the director and I had multiple discussions and planned (the concept) together. Please look forward to it."

V enlisted for his mandatory military service in December 2023, and is expected to return in 2025 after serving his country for the standard period of approximately two years.