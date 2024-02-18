"Doing something artistic": Internet reacts as Korean fans turn BTS Taehyung Compose Coffee cup holders into paper flowers instead of disposing them

BTS member Kim Taehyung became the face of the South Korean beverage brand Compose Coffee in December 2023. Due to the musician's global influence, the brand gained over 2.6 million app subscribers within 10 days of its partnership announcement with the star. It also saw a 72% increase in sales of Citron tea since the Love Me Again singer-songwriter mentioned it as his favorite item from the brand.

Now, the star has given birth to a new online trend that several Korean fans created with the Compose Coffee cup holders that have Taehyung's face on it. Instead of throwing away the cup holders, Korean ARMYs saved them to create unique flower-shaped frames with them, and trended them on the internet with the hashtag "Vsunflower."

International fans were moved by the unique and artistic gestures of the Korean fans in showcasing their adoration for the Rainy Days singer-songwriter.

'We've always been unserious": ARMYs praise the creativity of K-fans in expressing their love for BTS' Taehyung

Compose Coffee reportedly offered $4.61 million in modeling fees to Kim Taehyung for the campaign. The brand dropped two YouTube video ads along with several posters, banners, and billboards of the BTS idol all across South Korea. In addition, coffee cup holders were specifically created with the musician's face on them.

Admirers queued up outside Compose Coffee outlets to get a venti of one of their beverages with a "Taehyung cup holder." Recently, the Iksan outlet of Compose Coffee (@compose_iksan) uploaded a reel on Instagram that showed an employee using the cup holders to create a beautiful round flower.

The video gained traction immediately and resulted in several Korean fans creating artistic flowers, coasters, and frames using Compose Coffee Taehyung cup holders.

Following a huge increase in popularity after the appointment of the BTS member as its brand envoy, the franchise is now exploring worldwide growth. Compose Coffee has grown rapidly since its inception in Busan in 2014, now operating 2,200 sites around Korea.

Meanwhile, on February 13, Compose Coffee reached 100,000 followers on Instagram courtesy of the BTS idol's partnership. Earlier in January 2024, according to theqoo.net, Compose Coffee had phenomenal growth, surpassing 10 million app users, powered by the charisma of BTS singer Taehyung.

Before Taehyung's promotion, the app had a user base of fewer than 9.3 million. In only 10 days, it added 2.6 million new users, bringing its total to over 12 million. In the meantime, the present cup holder trend in South Korea has become apparent on X, and international fans have expressed their desire to have them too.

Here's how fans lavished praises on the Korean ARMYs on X for their creativity:

Despite his ongoing enlistment, the Layover singer-songwriter has driven the sales and popularity of Compose Coffee with just his name. The artist raked in a staggering $4.61 million (6.1 billion won) for the ads, making him one of the highest-paid celebrities for endorsements.

The Layover singer-songwriter will be discharged from his mandatory military service in June 2025.