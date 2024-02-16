Industry experts explore the impact of BTS Taehyung's ad campaigns for Compose Coffee

On February 14, 2024, Newsis reported that BTS Kim Taehyung, aka V, received over 6 billion KRW (about $4.61 million) in modeling fees for Compose Coffee's ad campaign. The same day, Jung Hyeon-young, the Korea Advertising Association's deputy director, published an analysis of the South Korean media outlet Banron Bodo on the idol's influence on brand advertising.

Jung explained how the company effectively used V's distinct personality, abilities, and image to maximize impact. As the face of Compose Coffee—a well-known Korean coffee brand with a national presence—the 28-year-old idol's image adorned over 2,400 Compose Coffee outlets, generating a massive buzz that went beyond the music industry.

Kim Taehyung's influence increased Compose Coffee's sales by 72%

After the K-pop megastar became its brand ambassador, Compose Coffee witnessed an instant positive impact, with over 2.6 million new app subscribers. Furthermore, Citron Tea's sales increased by 72% within two days after the singer-songwriter mentioned it as his favorite beverage from Compose Coffee.

Korea Advertising Association's deputy director, Jung Hyeon-young, conceded that having BTS' Taehyung as the brand's spokesperson is notable in and of itself. The brand went above and beyond to maximize the effect of their collaboration.

One of these methods was to use the singer-songwriter's penmanship. According to Jung's report on Banron Bodo, Taehyung's role as a composer contributed to making the term Compose Coffee distinctive. In the behind-the-scenes YouTube video uploaded by Compose Coffee in January 2024, Taehyung mentioned how the director brought his idea alive on the screen.

The singer-songwriter had mentioned that it was his idea to create something like "eVeryone is a composer" for the coffee brand's ad campaign, which further struck a chord with fans and consumers.

On December 20, 2023, South Korean media outlet Money Today reported that the first-generation coffee business Ediya Coffee is in a crisis due to the popularity growth of Compose Coffee. The competitor of Compose Coffee summoned a crisis and emergency meeting for January 8, 2024, to address the increase in demand for Compose Coffee.

According to a News1 report, the number of Compose Coffee franchisees has increased statewide, bolstering the company's worldwide expansion. It was owing to the cost-effectiveness plan and robust advertising tactics. The mid-to-low-range coffee brand grew its franchise threefold between 2020 and January 2024, from 725 to 2,420 outlets.

Fans pointed out that it has only been ten days since BTS' V became the coffee brand's ambassador, and his influence on the market has been beneficial.

On December 20, 2023, an X user (@taeguide) reported that the anticipated cost for conducting and operating Kim Taehyung's commercial for the coffee brand was estimated to be over $4.6 million. Due to the singer-songwriter's popularity and brand value, the franchise owners were reported to have consented to reach a deal even though the expense was over their budget.

Overall, 75% of the owners chose the BTS singer to represent their brand. According to data mentioned by @taeguide, the cost was split between the corporation (60%) and the franchise owners (40%; the monthly payment is 80,000 won or $61).

Compose Coffee also declared that its franchisees will give a portion of the advertising costs, using V as a model for the brand. Franchise owners were required to contribute 2 billion KRW (about $1.54 million) of the anticipated 6 billion KRW (about $4.61 million).

Despite serving in the military since December 11, 2023, Taehyung remains among the highest-paid K-pop idols for brand endorsements. Both his Compose Coffee ad campaigns on YouTube have gained over 18 million and 15 million each.

Currently, BTS star Kim Taehyung, aka V, is serving in the Special Duty Team (SDT) unit in the 2nd Military Police Corps, also known as the Double Dragons. They are in charge of preserving places such as the Mid-East Front, which connects Seoul and includes Hwacheon, Chuncheon, and Yanggu.

The Republic of Korea Army Military Police's primary responsibility is to uphold safety and security throughout the barracks, as well as to serve as entrance guards for the base and to protect checkpoints against intruders.

