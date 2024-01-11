"He's so iconic!": Fans react as competitor company reportedly calls for emergency meeting following BTS' V Compose Coffee's ambassadorship

BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, once again strikes with his huge impact on the audience and fans. Adding to the list are coffee lovers. On December 20, News 1 reported that BTS' V became the ambassador of one of the biggest coffee manufacturing chains in South Korea, Compose Coffee.

Now, following the reports made by Money Today, the 1st Generation coffee chain Ediya Coffee is facing a crisis due to the rise of other mid-to-low-priced coffee chains like Compose Coffee and called for an emergency meeting on January 8.

Ediya Coffee's Chairman, Moon Chang-ki, is precisely at the forefront of management, looking for a breakthrough. It is to overcome diminished profitability as a result of reportedly stronger rivalry among fellow coffee manufacturers like Mega MGC Coffee and Compose Coffee. He revealed plans to renew the brand this year and extend global operations to identify new growth engines.

Fans highlighted that the reports said it was expected to be a challenging year for the competitors. They took to social media to share their opinions and thoughts on this, as they believe it's because BTS' V became the ambassador of Compose Coffee, and that's why other brands are now facing tough competition.

“That's the Kim Taehyung”: Fans praise BTS’ V as competitors call for a reported emergency meeting due to his Compose Coffee ambassadorship

According to the reports, Compose Coffee saw a rise in the number of franchises nationwide, furthering its launch in the international market. It was due to the cost-effectiveness strategy and aggressive marketing. From 2020 to January this year, Compose Coffee has increased its franchise 3.3 times, from 725 to 2,420 stores.

Fans highlighted that it has only been 10 days since BTS’ V became the ambassador of the coffee brand, and his impact on the market has turned out quite positively. They took to social media to celebrate this moment and express their happiness.

Compose Coffee's Citron Tea sells out because of BTS' V

Compose Coffee attempted to raise brand awareness by presenting BTS’ V as the official model for the coffee chain and as the launch of its campaign with posters displaying the slogan, “eVeryone is a composer."

Previously, South Korean netizens who got the chance to visit the coffee stores in their neighborhoods and cities found out that citron tea was going out of stock. Many believed it was because the Layover singer mentioned liking Citron Tea.

This news made it to the social media of international fans, as he had mentioned before that he enjoyed drinking the tea. They praised BTS’ V for its enormous popularity worldwide.

Upon the launch of their latest campaign with the Layover singer, many international fans wished for the overseas launch of the coffee store. On December 21, News 1 reported that the brand is looking forward to providing franchises in the international market this year.