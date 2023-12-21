"I WANT IT!": Fans react as netizen claims Compose Coffee to have customized cup holder & a special drink following BTS' V's brand face announcement

BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, is all over social media after South Korean netizens allegedly shared updates about the coffee brand Compose Coffee. Previously, Taehyung was announced as the face of Compose Coffee, a popular coffee manufacturing chain in South Korea. He made headlines as fans could not keep calm over this exciting news.

An X (formerly Twitter) user @ksh4425, who claimed to work at a Compose Coffee store, shared a tweet on December 20, saying that the plan to display posters featuring the BTS member is underway. Moreover, the brand plans to start customized cup holders with the Winter Bear singer’s visuals.

Expand Tweet

South Korean fans are gearing up to buy coffee from the store represented by BTS' V. Meanwhile, international fans have also expressed their wish to try it once. A fan on X said, “I WANT IT!”

Expand Tweet

“Brand Icon Kim Taehyung”: Fans react as Compose Coffee store worker claims of customized products of BTS’ V

On December 20, BTS’ V was confirmed as the model for Compose Coffee in South Korea, stirring up the coffee lovers’ world online. Fans comically reacted to this news as the singer had revealed not being a fan of coffee.

Korean media agencies confirmed that BTS’ V had filmed multiple advertisements and posters before his military enlistment. A South Korean netizen claiming to be working at one of the stores of Compose Coffee took to X, saying that the store plans to showcase the poster starring Kim Taehyung and customized cup holders next week.

According to @taeguide on X, the netizen said:

“According to an OP who works as a part-timer at Compose Coffee, Taehyung’s advertisement posters will be put up starting next Monday. There will also be customized cup holders adorned by Taehyung’s face available starting next week. There are talks of a V drink coming out around February right in time for spring season”.

Expand Tweet

Hearing about the speculated “V drink,” fans were thrilled, expressing their wish to launch it as soon as possible. Despite the enthusiasm, international fans were a little sad as most do not have a Compose Coffee franchise in their country. Here are some reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The singer is globally popular for his musical effect. He has also proved to be one of the most successful models representing luxury brands like CELINE and Cartier. Given his enormous popularity, it also said that Compose Coffee received approval from the franchise owners before signing an agreement with the singer.

Compose Coffee is the second biggest coffee franchise in South Korea. The international success of the store was witnessed last year after its launch in Singapore. Fans are positive that this collaboration between the coffee brand and the Rainy Days singer will lead to success.