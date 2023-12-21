"Global superstar": Fans excited as Compose Coffee is reported to expand overseas with their new model, BTS' Kim Taehyung

On December 21, 2023, South Korean media outlet News 1 reported that Compose Coffee is set to expland overseas with BTS' Kim Taehyung, the face and model of their franchise. Recently, the domestic brand, Compose Coffee, announced that they have appointed Kim Taehyung as the model and face of the brand to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the brand.

The media outlet reported that the coffee brand is set to expand their business overseas and step into the international market to transform itself into a major play with the help of Kim Taehyung. Fans were proud when they heard the news, and they soon took to social media to express themselves, with one user tweeting how the idol is a "global superstar."

Expand Tweet

"BEST ARTIST OF 2023": Fans proud as Kim Taehyung is expected to accelerate Compose Coffee's brand value

Expand Tweet

As per the South Korean media outlet, Compose Coffee is set to expand its market by opening several branches abroad in 2024. It recently launched a new store in Singapore, marking the expansion of its overseas business in September.

It is anticipated that the brand is using the Singapore store as a demo trial to determine the success of their overseas expansion. Since the brand has hired Kim Taehyung as its celebrity this week, fans are determined to showcase their support and encourage Singapore fans to shop from the franchise's overseas branch.

As reported by the media outlet, Compose Coffee is determined to provide tough competition to another brand, Mega Coffee, which hired soccer player Son Heung-min as the face of the brand well-known among Koreans for their coffee.

As the two brands, Compose Coffee and Mega Coffee, plan to expand their stores both domestically and internationally, the former seems to be determined to take over the market with the help of Kim Taehyung, who has a global fanbase.

Fans are thus reacting excitedly to the news of Compose Coffee's reported intention to rule the market with Kim Taehyung. They also express their wishes for the brand to open stores in Brazil, the U.S.A. and other countries.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, while the brand announced the Love Me Again singer as the model for their brand, they also stated:

"We are happy to be able to work with a global artist who is loved by people all over the world regardless of age or gender. Through synergy with '21st century pop icon' BTS V, Compose Coffee will also take a further leap forward next year. It will be a time to do it.”

The Love Me Again singer has filmed an advertisement with the brand earlier this December. Several promotional campaigns including V's advertisements will be rolled out through traditional and digital marketing channels. V's merchandise will be available for fans to purchase at Compose Coffee.

Fans eagerly wish that Compose Coffee will open more branches in different countries so that international fans can also purchase and support V's endorsement.