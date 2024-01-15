"King of influence": Fans react over Compose Coffee's 72% increase in sales of Yuja Tea in two days after BTS Taehyung mentions it in an interview

Compose Coffee declared that via national franchisees and legitimate social media outlets, the interview footage of the new brand ambassador BTS Taehyung's advertising shooting location would be released sequentially. Just one day after the interview video was posted on January 10, 2024, on Compose Coffee's official Instagram account, the post had over 300,000 views.

In the video, the Love Me Again singer-songwriter mentioned liking the Yuja Tea (citron tea) of the brand that he became the latest ambassador of. Following the franchise video being pre-released on January 8, 2024, Compose Coffee declared the volume of sales of Yuja Tea in an interview with Sports Seoul.

After Taehyung mentioned Yuja Tea as his favorite product on the coffee shop's menu, the sales climbed by around 72% in two days compared to the same period last year. As a result, fans hailed the BTS idol as the "King of influence" and lauded his global influence on X.

"ICON OF AN ERA": Fans cheer as Taehyung's impeccable influence and impact boosted the sales of Compose Coffee like never before

In the video, V debuted as a model and presented the Compose Coffee advertising idea. Also, he shared his opinions, adding that it was enjoyable to film on location and that he believed a large number of people would find enjoyment in the new Compose Coffee advertisement.

Taehyung said:

“I think many people will like it as it was fun to film on site."

During the interview for Compose Coffee, when the Love Me Again singer-songwriter was asked about his favorite beverage from the brand's menu, he responded:

"Yujacha (citron tea). I have always liked Citron tea since a long time ago."

The BTS fandom is not a stranger to Taehyung's love for citron tea. During his appearance at the variety show You Quiz on the Block in 2023, the singer and songwriter recounted a childhood tale of the most pleasant memory of his grandmother. The singer had mentioned going to the park with his grandmother when he was a kid and enjoying a cup of citron tea from a vending machine while watching the dawn.

Meanwhile, engaging BTS member V as a brand ambassador may have been the finest business decision Compose Coffee has ever made, as seen by the considerable increase in sales.

The coffee company, which was first well-known only in South Korea, featured the singer Layover, who is also the second youngest member of the well-known South Korean band BTS, as its face in December 2023. In just ten days, the Busan-born franchise has amassed over 12 million subscribers, making it a global phenomenon.

Hence, the 72% increase in the sales of Yuja Tea was inevitable as fans flocked to several Compose Coffee outlets just to grab a cup of the idol's most preferred beverage. Fans were delighted to witness Taehyung's impact once again and hailed him with several nicknames on Twitter, such as "King of impact", "Icon of an era", and more.

Compose Coffee saw phenomenal growth, surpassing 12 million app users. The app had just under 9.3 million users before Taehyung's agreement; nevertheless, in only 10 days, 2.6 million new users signed up, increasing the app's user base to almost 12 million.

The franchise is actively contemplating going worldwide after seeing a notable spike in demand when the BTS member was onboarded as its brand ambassador. Compose Coffee was established in Busan in 2014 and has since grown to operate 2,200 outlets around South Korea.