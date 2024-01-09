"He looks like Beethoven": Fans react as BTS' Taehyung compares the concept of making a perfect cup of Compose Coffee to composing a piece of music

BTS member and vocalist Kim Taehyung, who goes by his stage moniker V, became the face of Compose Coffee on December 20, 2023. Following this, the global megastar has been making headlines with his charming visage for the brand's offline and online campaigns. On January 8, 2024, the coffee brand revealed an official ad and interview with the Love Me Again singer-songwriter, who now serves as the face of Compose Coffee.

In the interview video clip, Taehyung mentions the perfect art of making a cup of Compose Coffee and compares the concept with composing music. Eagle-eyed fans observed that the singer's hairstyle from the interview clip and campaign resembled the music legend Beethoven. They drew several parallels on the subject and tweeted saying the BTS idol looks like Beethoven.

"It's Veethoven now": BTS ARMY praise Taehyung for his creativity

Compose Coffee's offline campaign banners and ads of BTS' Kim Taehyung are placed in their full glory in over 2,400 franchises all across South Korea. Additionally, the brand even shared teaser posters on its official social media channel with the tagline "V IS COMING" and "eVeryone is a composer."

Fans of the Love Me Again singer-songwriter drew a parallel between him and the music maestro Beethoven based on the particular ad campaign. They even noted that the singer's hairstyle had an uncanny resemblance with Beethoven as well as his attire for the shoot.

The coffee brand wrapped up filming with V in early December 2023, but the BTS member is still appearing in commercials that are being aired throughout January 2024.

Compose Coffee asked its franchise owners for permission to negotiate a contract with the K-pop phenomenon. The great majority of franchise owners approved of the choice to make him the new face of the business.

With Taehyung's help, Compose Coffee has amassed over 10 million cumulative users on its app, according to a recent report from Korean media W Life (published on wikitree). There were less than 9.3 million users on the app prior to Taehyung taking on the role of brand ambassador.

Nevertheless, this number has increased to around 12 million users as of January 1, 2024. From December 23, 2023, to January 1, 2024, a mere ten days have passed, and 2.6 million more people have signed up.

Meanwhile, fans went to Twitter and reacted to the Love Me Again singer-songwriter's concept of brewing a fresh cup of coffee as if it is composing a musical note while looking like 'the father of the romantic era'—Beethoven.

Meanwhile, Compose Coffee, according to the previously cited site, debuted its app in 2021, enabling users to order drinks ahead of time and expedite the pickup process. Customers may look up the closest brand-related retailer using this location-based solution on its app which has now over 12 million subscribers.

With the application's scheduling feature, customers can purchase the quantity of refreshments they desire, taking into account their flavor preferences. Additionally, it is not necessary for customers to wait in a queue to pick up the beverages that they have pre-ordered.

BTS member Kim Taehyung has been actively serving in the military in the Special Duty Team (SDT) unit of the Republic of Korea's Armed Forces, since December 11, 2023.