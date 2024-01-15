"Tae is very SRK coded": Fans compare BTS Taehyung’s new ad for Compose Coffee resembling a scene from Shah Rukh Khan's movie

One of the biggest coffee companies in South Korea, Compose Coffee, appointed Taehyung as their new model in December 2023. Afterward, more than 2,400 franchise locations throughout the nation featured his attractive visage. In January 2024, Taehyung's promotional films were released across a number of platforms, including official social media, TV, and franchise shops.

On January 15, 2024, Compose Coffee released an all-new campaign video of its brand starring Kim Taehyung of BTS. The video has a running montage showcasing the "Slow Dancing" singer-songwriter promoting the brand's coffee by recreating several scenes from iconic movies such as Big Fish.

However, several BTS ARMY noted that one particular segment from the ad resembles the famous Indian film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaenge starring Indian megastar Shah Rukh Khan. They hailed that the BTS idol is very "SRK coded" and tweeted the same on X.

"Taehyung in his SRK era": Fans draw parallels between the BTS idol's new ad and Shah Rukh Khan's film

Compose Coffee released a new ad video titled V is a Composer, eVeryone is a Composer, on its official YouTube channel on January 15, 2024. The singer-songwriter for "For Us" is shown sitting across a coffee counter in the most recent video, wearing a long coat and disheveled hair reminiscent of Beethoven.

In another one, Taehyung plays the role of a server. He is observed on the opposite side of the counter making a hot cup of Compose Coffee. In the video, a serene jazz melody plays in the background while the BTS sensation composes some music on a piece of tissue paper and gives it to a waiter.

Taehyung, the server, sighs as he examines the prepared music note. The BTS sensation is then seen in the montage standing in front of a group of people and drinking coffee while his voiceover proclaims that "everyone is a composer" in the backdrop.

However, fans notice one particular bit from the ad which shows the BTS phenomenon standing in a field of yellow mustard flowers, sipping a cup of Compose Coffee. Apparently, the singer recreated the scene from the Hollywood classic film Big Fish. However, a famous Indian film starring the megastar Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol named Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaenge had a similar scene in the mustard flower field.

Several fans pointed out the resemblance between the latest Compose Coffee ad and the Indian movie, drawing parallels between Taehyung and Raj (played by Shah Rukh Khan) from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaenge.

As BTS' V continues to appear in a number of ads, his fans are thrilled and declare that he is taking over social media with his new endeavors. On January 15, 2024, the "Love Me Again" singer-songwriter surprised fans with a new photo for Compose Coffee, which the local brand released on their app. Meanwhile, the BTS phenomenon has been serving in the military since December 11, 2023.

On December 20, 2023, Compose Coffee, the second-largest chain in Korea, formally revealed Kim Taehyung (aka V) of BTS as their newest ambassador in honor of their tenth anniversary.

In other news, the BTS idol is set to star in the music video of IU's upcoming single "Love Wins." The song will be released on January 24, 2024, along with a video.