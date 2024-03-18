“We're in this house without its owner”: Wooga Squad members react to BTS’ Taehyung’s ‘FRI(END)S’ MV from an unexpected location

BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V, released his solo single FRI(END)S on March 15, 2024, which became an instant hit. The song, composed and recorded two years prior to its release, surpassed over 8.2 million streams (8,218,520) on Spotify as of March 18.

Meanwhile, fans praised the 28-year-old South Korean musician, who used a unique method of promoting his latest solo endeavor. He rounded up some of his industry friends, such as well-known actors Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, and Choi Woo-shik to react to his new music video. He also included director Na Yeong-seok, aka Na PD, actor Lee Jung-jae of Squid Game fame, and LE SSERAFIM, among others.

However, BTS ARMY was astonished to see Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, and Choi Woo-shik film their reaction video from the comfort of BTS' V's home in the absence of the owner himself due to his enlistment. Park Seo-joon even opened the video with a statement,

"We're in this house without its owner."

Expand Tweet

Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, and Choi Woo-shik casually sit at Taehyung's house to record the video

BTS Taehyung's friendship with the Wooga Squad has been a loved affair among fans. The group—which consists of the three actors, Taehyung, and South Korean rapper Peakboy—is lovingly known as the Wooga Squad. The group also filmed a variety show, In The Soop: Friendcation, released in 2022 on Disney+.

The members' friendship is as close as it can get since Park Seo-joon had lived for over two months at Taehyung's house with him and his family when the Itaewon Class actor's house was being renovated. The men get together frequently to play golf or hang around and eat at a restaurant. Reportedly, they are also known to reside near each other's apartments.

Hence, it was more of a delight for BTS ARMY to witness the three popular actors at Taehyung's house, filming the reaction to his latest English single FRI(END)S.

The video was posted on BIGHIT MUSIC's official YouTube account, BANGTANTV, on March 18, 2024. The video starts with the trio seated in the living room while an enormous painting depicting a dog and a little child resting on a bed of red roses is suspended on the wall behind them.

Even before Park Seo-joon revealed it in the video, the artwork—well known within the ARMY to be one of the favorites of the BTS idol—was sufficient to establish that it was Taehyung's residence.

As the camera rolled on, the three friends played the music video of FRI(END)S. They were instantly captivated by the BTS idol's melodious baritones and the cinematography of the music video. They applauded Taehyung for his voice, scintillating visuals throughout the video, the lyrics, and the charming beats of the song.

Fans loved every bit of the YouTube video of the Wooga Squad reacting to the BTS idol's latest track and showering praises. It was even more significant for fans since the BTS idol is the youngest of the group and is known to be pampered by the other members of the Wooga Squad.

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, the Wooga Squad came into being when Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, and BTS' Kim Taehyung starred in the 2016 K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. Since then, the boys have been known to become extremely close and hang out often. Park Seo-joon later introduced Peakboy and Choi Woo-sik to the group in 2016, after which they are together known as Wooga Squad.

A team or collection of players who are very good at a game are called a "wooga squad" in online gaming forums. The phrase "woo" is believed to have originated from the words "squad," which denotes a group of individuals, and "woo," used as an exclamation of praise or joy.