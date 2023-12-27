"THIS WASN’T IN PART ONE": Fans in a frenzy as Park Seo-joon & Han So-hee’s unreleased kiss scene from Netflix’s Gyeongseong Creature surfaces online

On December 25, 2023, Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee set the internet ablaze as the star pair's unreleased kiss scene from the Netflix drama Gyeongseong Creature surfaced online. Gyeongseong Creature, a winter tent-pole series, premiered its first installment on Netflix to round off the year on December 22. The series, which stars Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee, takes place in 1945, after Japan's 35-year reign over Korea when Seoul was commonly referred to as Gyeongseong.

Fans were quick to respond, tweeting that the kiss sequence between the lead duo was not shown in the first installment of the drama as the previously leaked footage appeared online. They made guesses as to whether Netflix inadvertently made the footage available and revealed a spoiler for the forthcoming January 2024 episode.

Furthermore, along with well-known actors and directors, the show features the popular writer Kang Eun-kyung on the roster, renowned for writing Dr. Romantic's three seasons. It also features Chung Dong-yoon, known for Hot Stove League and It's Okay to Not Be Okay.

Fans can't get enough of the "overflowing chemistry" between Park Seo-joon and Han Seo-hee in the latest Netflix drama

Park Seo-joon, with his immaculate attire and spiffy hair, perfectly embodies the dapper Jang Tae-sang, the owner of the renowned pawn store, House of Golden Treasure. Legendary in the community, Tae-sang has the resources to ignite and the contacts to make things happen—and, for the proper amount, help one find the person they're searching for.

Unexpectedly for him, the one individual he can't seem to track down is Myeong-ja, the mistress of Ishikawa, the Japanese police chief, who threatens Tae-sang saying he will lose every little thing in his pawn store if he fails to retrieve her. The next scene introduces Yoon Chae-ok (Han So-hee) and her father, Yoon Joong-won (Jo Han-chul), two determined detectives similarly skilled at locating people—just not via the typical routes.

After years of living in Manchuria, the two had traveled to Gyeongseong, hoping to pursue a trail that would take them to Chae-ok's mother, who had disappeared for ten years. After an early, expected antagonistic run-in, Tae-sang (Park Seo-joon) and Chae-ok quickly band together after realizing they might be able to assist one another. However, none of the eight episodes released on December 22, 2023, had a kiss scene.

As announced earlier by Netflix, the drama Gyeongseong Creature will air in two parts: the first installment will premiere on December 22, 2023, and the second part will be aired on January 5, 2024. Hence, fans immediately rushed to X (formerly Twitter) as they conjectured whether the unreleased clip of Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee is from the second installment or if it was omitted from the first part.

In addition, this series tells the story of cruel Japanese scientists who experimented on defenseless Korean POWs (prisoners of war). The experiments were done to create a terrifying creature that rips through any human being unfortunate enough to come into contact with it, regardless of their side of the conflict.

The performance drags its audience into the shadowy depths of the hospital where a miserable creature, some sinister secrets, and a good dose of classic derring-do are waiting for them. It takes its time presenting its characters and bringing them in tandem. The important link between the alluring stars is enhanced and made more appealing by the elaborate spectacle and lofty idea.

Gyeongseong Creature is slated to release its last three episodes on January 5, 2024. Fans are waiting with bated breaths to discover if the kiss scene between Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee will be a part of the last three episodes of the Netflix drama.