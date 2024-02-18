"We love this friendship": Fans react as Park Hyung-sik hilariously reveals BTS' Taehyung forces him to listen to his music during his fan meet tour

Doctor Slump star Park Hyung-sik was at a SIKret Time fan meet in Manila to spend time with his Filipino admirers on February 17, 2024. In the course of the fan meet, the actor-singer admitted that he hasn't been engaged with music recently and doesn't get time to listen to any songs. However, he mentioned listening to BTS Taehyung's songs every day because the idol forces him to.

The actor-singer often uses tracks from the BTS star's debut solo album, Layover, whenever he uploads a post on Instagram. His recent confession made all the K-pop lovers and his fans laugh out loud. One fan wrote on X, "We love this friendship," as they praised the duo's equation.

For the uninitiated, the Doctor Slump and Soundtrack #1 actor has long been acquainted with BTS star Kim Taehyung, aka V. Along with South Korean actors Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, and rapper Peakboy, they formed the Wooga Squad. They all appeared in the Disney Plus variety series In the Soop: Friendcation, in which they traveled to Goseong for four days together.

"True friendship right there": Fans laud Park Hyung-sik and Kim Taehyung's bond on X

Park Hyung-sik answered several questions during his SIKcret Time fan event with Filipino fans in Manila on February 17 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. The member of ZE:A was questioned about the songs he is currently listening to. He surprised fans by saying that he hasn't been listening to much music recently, but he listens to Taehyung's music since the artist "forces" him to.

Fans found this hilarious yet delicate comment a demonstration of their close and positive friendship. The two idols have been members of the Wooga Squad for a long time, sharing numerous adventures. As a result, many found actor Park Hyung-sik's latest comments endearing and funny regarding the BTS vocalist at his fan gathering.

Fans went to X and appreciated the Happiness actor for always mentioning the Love Me Again singer-songwriter during interviews and fanmeetings. They mentioned that the Wooga Squad is extremely "supportive" of one another, and Taehyung is always "adored" by them all since he is the youngest of the group.

In addition to talking about BTS Taehyung during the SIKcret Time fan meet in Manila this weekend, the Happiness actor also performed songs and played games with the crowd.

Doctor Slump is a new Korean drama featuring Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye. The drama is available on Netflix for worldwide streaming and airs two new episodes every Saturday and Sunday. Nam Ha-neul (Park Shin-hye) and Yeo Jeong-woo (Park Hyung-sik) were two former classmates who competed with one another for the top spot.

Fate has forced them to meet again while they are in a rut, and to their astonishment, they find consolation and calm in one another and form a beautiful friendship. The series has so far aired eight exciting episodes, with the latest airing on February 17 and 18 on Netflix.