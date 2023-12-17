"I hope they had a great time": Fans thrilled as a netizen claims BTS' V visited a lodge with Wooga Squad before enlistment after spotting autographs

On December 17, 2023, an online user, @taeguide, posted on X (formerly Twitter) that BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, had visited a lodge with his Wooga Squad friends before he enlisted in the military. The account recounted that a netizen and their family went to a lodging house, and they noticed autographs from the Wooga Squad hanging on the walls. It turned out that Wooga Squad had visited the same lodge home a few days before Taehyung's enlistment in December 2023.

The Layover singer enlisted in the South Korean military on December 11, 2023, along with his bandmate and long-time friend Kim Namjoon. Fans of the singer were ecstatic to learn about this new piece of information and expressed their happiness, hoping that he had a good time at the lodge.

Expand Tweet

For the uninitiated, "Wooga Squad" is a close friend circle of Kim Taehyung that includes South Korean actors Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik, idol-turned-actor Park Hyung-sik, and South Korean rapper Peakboy. These celebrities are often spotted spending time together on golf courses or cafeterias and even saunas.

Since they spend so much time together, "WOOGA" is an acronym for the Korean phrase "Woori-ga Gajok-inka?" which translates to "Are we family?"

"Enjoying each other's company": Fans feel heart-warmed to see BTS' V being adored by his Wooga Squad brothers

The online user and a fan, @taeguide, further stated that according to the lodging house owner, Wooga Squad had booked the same room that the netizen had reserved in November 2023. The owner further showed the netizen the particular chair where Taehyung sat and the spot where they kindled the campfire.

The online user, @taeguide, further attached four images to their Twitter post, which revealed signed napkins from Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, idol-turned-actor Park Hyung-sik, Kim Taehyung, aka BTS' V, and South Korean rapper Peakboy. The images also showed a bottle of Hennessey Cognac whiskey and a bottle of premium soju, JINRO ILPOOM.

Expand Tweet

Although the lodging house wasn't very opulent, the owner speculated that due to it being located in an extremely isolated place, the Wooga Squad members may have been seeking a haven away from the hustling and bustling of the city and the crowd.

The owner also revealed to the particular netizen the alcoholic drinks they consumed, which further supports actor and Wooga Squad member Park Hyung-sik's claim that he had drinks with Taehyung a few days before his enlistment.

Fans of BTS' V were happy to learn that the Love Me Again singer-songwriter was able to spend time with his friends before he enlisted in the South Korean military. Due to the mandatory military service, recruits have to be away from their families, friends, and loved ones for 18 to 21 months.

Hence, BTS ARMY was moved to tears to know that BTS' V spent his last few days surrounded by his loved ones and "enjoying each other's company" before he left for his military service.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This incident further brings to mind the outing when the Wooga Squad went golfing on December 9, 2023, ahead of BTS' V's military enlistment. Following their golfing session, about which BTS' V had posted several stories on his Instagram account, the Wooga Squad members went to a Japanese restaurant to share a meal.

Before leaving, the squad members Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, BTS' V, Choi Woo-shik, and Peakboy left their autographs on five Japanese knives owned by the owners of the Japanese restaurant.

Expand Tweet

BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V, has reportedly enlisted in the Special Duty Team (SDT) division of the Republic of Korea military, which is a counter-terrorism special force unit. The Layover singer-songwriter is scheduled to be discharged from the military in June 2025.