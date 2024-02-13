"The iconic trio": Fans rejoice as Lee Sung-kyung makes a special appearance in Park Hyung-sik & Park Shin-hye starring drama 'Doctor Slump'

South Korean actress Lee Sung-kyung made a special appearance in episode 6 of the ongoing Netflix drama Doctor Slump starring Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye. Lee Sung-kyung played the character of Han Wo-ri, the old high school friend of Nam Ha-neul (Park Shin-hye) and Yeo Jeong-woo (Park Hyung-sik).

The sight of three well-known actors sharing screen time thrilled internet users. Lee Sung-kyung is well-known among the fans for her performance as a cardiothoracic surgeon in Dr. Romantic seasons 2 & 3.

Fans were pleasantly surprised to see the model-turned-actress when they tuned in for Episode 6 on February 11, 2024, on Netflix. They expressed their delight on X as one fan hailed them as the "iconic trio."

"SO NOSTALGIC": Fans express their wish to see Lee Sung-kyung and Park Hyung-sik in a new series

Lee Sung-kyung's character Han Wo-ri met Ha-neul and Jeong-woo fourteen years later. In episode 6, she was seen admitting that she was more than just an old classmate of Jeong-woo and had a crush on him back in high school.

Jeong-woo (Park Hyung-sik) looked clearly perplexed at the revelation and tried to explain to Ha-neul (Park Shin-hye) that he had no clue about it. Ha-neul's jealousy of the two and their alleged past connection took a comic turn in the episode.

Netizens were quick to take the social media to shower praises on the Dr. Romantic 2 actress for her surprising yet hilarious cameo on Doctor Slump. Viewers were transported back in time to the heyday of K-Dramas when popular dramas such as Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo and more would depict similar scenes and leave viewers in splits.

Some fans were even seen expressing their wish to see Park Hyung-sik and Lee Sung-kyung in a new drama with them starring in lead roles. Here is how the fans reacted to the hilarious cameo of the actress:

This romantic comedy series explores the friend-to-lovers relationship between Yeo Jeong-woo and Nam Ha-neul, who were competitors in high school and couldn't tolerate one another. However, a decade later when they come face-to-face with one another after having a setback in their respective careers, their lives take an unexpected turn.

Doctor Slump Episodes 7 and 8 are slated to be released on February 17 and 18, 2024, at 10:30 p.m. KST on JTBC, and subsequently on Netflix.

