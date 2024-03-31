BTS' Kim Taehyung spotted attending a soccer match between Gangwon FC and Seoul at Songam Stadium in military uniform

On March 31, 2024, BTS' Kim Taehyung was spotted attending the fourth-round home game of Hana Bank's K League 2024 between Gangwon FC and FC Seoul. The match was held at the Songam Sports Town Main Stadium in Chuncheon. The idol donned his military uniform and was accompanied by other soldiers.

BTS' V began his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside fellow group member Kim Namjoon. The idol graduated from his five-week basic training and was later admitted to the Army General Administration School for his additional three weeks of basic training. He was reportedly deployed to the 2nd Military Army Corps of Chuncheon, Gangwon Province.

BTS' Kim Taehyung looked happy throughout the recent match

BTS' Kim Taeyung donned his combat military uniform with a Special Duty Team batch and sported a short haircut. Before the match began, the idol was displayed on the video screen, while the hit song, Dynamite was played simultaneously. He was also accompanied by some soldiers from the 2nd Military Army Corps unit.

As the jumbo vision showcased Kim Taehyung, the audience present at the stadium turned their heads to capture a glimpse of the idol, who in return smiled widely. Many fans and the media outlets present at the place did not leave the golden opportunity to capture the idol through their lens. They clicked several of his pictures and videos throughout the game and shared them on the internet.

The pictures from fans and media outlets soon went viral, and fans could not stop gushing about it. He was guarded by his manager, who wore a grey t-shirt. At times during the game, the idol wore black-rimmed glasses to watch the intense game. In the viral posts, he was smiling ear-to-ear. In one of the photos, he was also seen cheering for the team by raising his hands and standing up from his seat.

At times, the idol also seemed stressed about the ongoing game, but fans were elated that he was engrossed with the game and nobody interrupted him.

Many domestic broadcasting stations, including JTBC, were also present at the match and captured Kim Taehyung's unexpected appearance with his fellow soldiers at the game and played it on television.

He also wore a black mask, and fans spotted a dog tag around his neck. As the idol left the stadium, he was safeguarded by four to five security guards and his manager. The other soldiers quickly followed him out of the place.

Several snippets and videos from the game were circulated on the internet like wildfire and started trending on X (formerly known as Twitter), with over 25k tweets under the K-pop category.

More about BTS' Kim Taehyung

Before enlisting for mandatory military service, the idol released his solo debut album, Layover, on September 8, 2023, through Big Hit Music. The album featured six tracks, including Slow Dancing as the leading single. The other songs were Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, For Us, and Slow Dancing (piano version).

He was featured in the IU's pre-release single, Love wins all, where the duo showcased their onscreen chemistry. The idol recently released his digital single, FRI(END)S, on March 15, 2024.

BTS' Kim Taehyung is expected to be discharged from his mandatory military service in 2025 after serving over eighteen months.