BTS' Kim Taehyung's SDT friends click pictures with him to celebrate the release of his new single FRI(END)S

On March 15, 2024, BTS' Kim Taehyung's SDT friends shared pictures with him on their Instagram accounts, celebrating the release of his new single, FRI(END)S. One of his SDT friends shared group pictures featuring the K-pop idol and tagged his official Instagram account on his story.

BTS' Kim Taehyung, aka V, began mandatory military service on December 11, 2023. After graduating from his five-week basic training, he was admitted to the Army General Administration School for an additional three weeks of training. Following this, he was deployed to the 2nd Military Police Corps of Special Duty Team (SDT). Recently, he was reportedly promoted to Private First Class.

Kim Taehyung flexes his physique in the latest pictures with his friends

On March 15, 2024, Big Hit Music dropped the much-anticipated music video of Kim Taehyung's digital single FRI(END)S on the YouTube channel, HYBE LABELS. It is a love song in the pop-soul R&B genre.

Following the release of the latest track, one of BTS' V's friends shared their recent get-together at the Compose Coffee on their Instagram account. The user @rollxx_royxx shared two stories.

In the first update, the singer can be seen sitting at the corner of the table, donning his SDT military t-shirt, and one of his friends is leaning toward him. They celebrated the release of his single with a cake and congratulated him as well. The story was captioned as:

"Please show a lot of interest. Taehyung-ie-hyung, congratulations on releasing your new song."

In the second update, the fellow soldiers shared a photo booth picture where the singer flexed his muscular body and made nonchalant gestures. The idol's hangout with the SDT soldiers has since gone viral on social media, and fans are elated that he has gained many friends.

In recent news, Compose Coffee has launched a wide-scale promotional campaign to support Kim Taehyung's latest endeavor. They will release a designer cup to match the idol track's concept theme and hold a challenge through their Instagram account. The franchise will display FRI(END)S music video and track in their stores across South Korea.

The media outlet W Korea is set to release the exclusive content of FRI(END)S, including live clips, still cuts, behind-the-scenes, and BTS' V's interview videos sequentially through Instagram and YouTube. They have uploaded a monochromatic video related to the singer on their account, where he is spotted singing his new track, donning a tuxedo.

Kim Taehyung will be discharged from the military in 2025 after concluding his service over 18 months.