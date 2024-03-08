On March 7, 2024, Bit Hit Music released the much-anticipated Concept Photo 1 of BTS's Kim Taehyung's upcoming single, FRI(END)S through X (formerly Twitter). Expectedly, the images went viral on social media, where fans could not stop gushing over his eyebrow piercing and smoking avatar.

Some eagle-eyed fans also observed on March 9, 2024, that the content was reportedly filmed at the prominent Ace Cafe, renowned for its association with motorcycles. They started speculating that Kim Taehyung might ride a bike in his upcoming music video, and naturally, one user tweeted:

"Taehyung in a leather jacket on a motorcycle": Fans can't wait to see BTS's V riding a bike in the upcoming FRI(END)S music video

In one of the Concept Photos 1, the observant fans noted that Kim Taehyung was reportedly standing outside Ace Cafe, London. The place's rooftop was visible behind the idol in the image, where he donned a black suit and pouted.

The old transport, Ace Cafe, is located near Wembley, North West London, England, and has been in operation since 1938. The place is historically significant in motorcycle culture and situated next to the North Circular Road. It is known as the home for petrolheads and described as the world's most famous motor cafe. Rockers and motorcyclists from around the globe attend the theme meetings organized and host events throughout the year.

According to user @Taeguide, the idol donned a biker Blouson Moto Vintage jacket at the airport after he returned to South Korea, finishing his overseas schedule on November 30, 2023. The information somewhat increased suspicion among fans about the idol filmed content for FRI(END)S in London.

Soon, speculations started circulating on social media like wildfire among the fandom, who could not stop guessing about the theme of his upcoming song and music video. While some stated that they would get to see Kim Taehyung riding a motorcycle, others speculated that he would roam the town with his team of gangsters. Many also wished to see him playing the antagonist's role, who would smoke and ride a bike but be kind at heart.

FRI(END)S is a love song in the Pop Soul & R&B genre. So far, a short film and Concept Photo 1 have been released related to it. The promotional schedule of the track has also been published through the South Korean social media platform Weverse.

The upcoming content will be unveiled on the following days:

Concept Photo 2 and a flash video on March 11 at midnight KST and 10 pm KST, respectively. Teaser Version 1 and Teaser Version 2 on March 10 and March 12, at midnight KST, respectively. Music Video on March 15, 2024.

Kim Taehyung is currently assigned to the 2nd Military Police Corps and was reportedly promoted to Private First Class.