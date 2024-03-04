"Everyone clapped for a long time": Netizen share their experience watching alternative 'Love wins all' MV ending ft. Taehyung at IU's concert

On March 2, 2024, IU dropped an alternative ending of the Love wins all music video featuring Kim Taehyung, at the H.E.R. world tour concert. The show was held at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena (KPSO) Dome in Seoul, South Korea.

The female singer recently kick-started her first world tour in support of her sixth extended album, The Winning. She released her album on February 20, 2024, through EDAM Entertainment.

Kim Taehyung and IU's fictional characters had a happy ending in the unreleased clip. It soon went viral on social media, receiving positive feedback from fans.

Naturally, some netizens at the concert also shared their experience of watching it live. They stated that the video left the audience awe-struck, and they clapped for a long time.

Fans floored by Kim Taehyung and IU's alternative ending for Love wins all MV

IU dropped the Love wins all music video featuring Kim Taehyung on January 24, 2024. She released it through EDAM Entertainment on her official YouTube channel. The song is the leading track from her sixth album, The Winning. It was penned by IU and composed by Seo Dong-hwan.

In the official music video, BTS' V and IU's fictional characters Taejun and Jihye met a tragic end as Cubes consumed them. The sad ending left viewers disappointed.

However, when the alternative ending for the music video played through VCR, fans were ecstatic. In it, Kim Taehyung and IU embraced each other in a car. IU was seemingly seated on V's lap as they looked at each other. Subsequently, the idol hugged him slowly and V tilted his head towards her. The calm composure hinted at a happy ending.

A Korean netizen @I_reason 516 shared a clip from the concert on X. In it, viewers could observe complete silence as the VCR was played at the concert. As the alternate ending came to a conclusion, fans at the venue started clapping.

The clip went viral on social media, where fans stated they could comprehend the audience's reaction. They commented it felt like they were watching a movie and became emotional listening to the screams and claps from viewers by the end.

The H.E.R. concert tour is scheduled to be held in various locations in North America, Asia, and Europe. It began on March 2, 2024, and will conclude on August 2, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.

Kim Taehyung will release his new digital single, FRI(END)S, on March 15, 2024, at 1 PM KST. As per the press release by Big Hit Music, the track falls under the Pop Soul R&B genre and is a love song.