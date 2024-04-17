BTS' Kim Taehyung reportedly makes a surprise appearance in a promotional video for the 2nd corps training

BTS member Kim Taehyung has taken over social media as he has reportedly appeared in a promotional video for his training unit. On Wednesday, April 17, South Korean media agency News 1 reported that the BTS vocalist made an appearance in a video for the Ssangyong Unit of the 2nd Corps.

On January 31, 2024, he was deployed to the Military Police unit called Rok II Corps for the final deployment. This unit is also known as the "Double Dragons" or the Ssangyong unit.

This unit protects the Mid-East front, which includes Hwacheon, Chuncheon, Yanggu, and Seoul. Meanwhile, it is known for its rigorous training which sometimes results in ankle and knee problems as a result of their demanding training. The corps is located in Chuncheon, Gangwon of the South Korean Army where Kim Taehyung showcased his shooting skills.

As per the reports, the video was uploaded on a YouTube channel run by the unit members and was filmed at the corps. The Layover singer donned a uniform with a military police combat patch on it alongside his fellow unit members. Kim Taehyung is seen participating in combat shooting training gaining attention for his strong gaze in the video and his “dignified appearance.”

BTS’ Kim Taehyung reportedly participated in the 2nd Corps training unit promotional video

On Monday, December 12, 2023, Kim Taehyung began his mandatory military service journey at the Nonsan Training Center with his fellow BTS member and leader Kim Namjoon. In January 2024, the two members completed their five-week basic training there and earned the rank of Private.

They received the award of Elite Military Trainees at the graduation ceremony. To record this moment, Kim Namjoon shared photos of them in military uniform while saluting.

Kim Taehyung then underwent three weeks of additional training at the Army General Administration School to join the SDT. Previously, On March 31, Kim Taehyung was spotted attending a soccer match between Gangwon FC and FC Seoul.

The match was a part of the fourth-round home game of K League 2024 by Hana Bank, it was held at the Songam Sports Town Main Stadium in Chuncheon.

He was once again seen in his military uniform with his buzz cut where he enjoyed the match, cheering for the players. BTS’ smash hit Dynamite played in the background while the singer appeared on the screen, receiving loud cheers from the audience.

Kim Taehyung’s hint for BTS’ Monochrome logistics

While all seven BTS members are serving in the military, their agency shared cryptic teasers about their upcoming project called MONOCHROME Project through their social media.

Fans noticed that the photos recently released by BIGHIT MUSIC include a photo by V which he posted on his Instagram on December 6, 2021, the day BTS members launched their Instagram profiles.

The agency also launched a website called MNCR Logistics sharing a series of clues that said, “Track your shipment”. On April 17, an official poster for the upcoming pop-up store called MONOCHROME featuring RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook.

Another poster showcased cartons indicating the location and timings of the store. The pop-up will be held at AP AGAIN, 12, Seongsuil-ro 4-gil, Seongdong-gu, in Seoul starting from Friday, April 26 to Sunday, May 12, 2024.

