BTS releases a teaser seemingly hinting at an upcoming project with the kickstart of a new website called MNCR Logistics

On Monday, April 12, BTS' official social media platforms such as Instagram, X, and YouTube, released a teaser for their new website called MNCR Logistics. Following the teaser release, the group revealed the website details with the caption,

"Track Your Shipment"

The website, on the other hand, puts forth a message addressing ARMYs. The message stated that a memory cloud is ready to be shipped and the process will proceed once a request is made by the website users or ARMYs.

"Your memory cloud is ready to be shipped. Please complete the delivery request on our website by clicking on the link below. If the request is not submitted, it will be returned to the sender. Thanks for using MNCR Logisitics."

The attached link leads to the MNCR Logistics. However, the website more or less revolves around a theme or expresses a metaphor. In the definitions provided by the MNCR Logistics website, memory cloud refers to the memories shared between the BTS members and ARMYs throughout their journey together.

While fans are trying to develop theories and possible strategies on what the website could be about, they are still unsure what it exactly stands for. Regardless, fans believe that the website could hint at a project revolving around the memories shared between BTS and ARMYs such as concerts, fan meetings, tour interactions, etc.

BTS releases a new teaser and website, MNCR Logistics, for an upcoming project

BTS, the seven-piece K-pop boy group housed under BigHit Entertainment, HYBE Labels, is currently absent in the industry as they're fulfilling their mandatory military service. However, this hasn't stopped them from being active with new releases that keep ARMYs excited and occupied amidst their break.

While all the members have been individually rolling out content such as solo track releases, variety show content, etc., BTS as a group has recently released a thrilling teaser that had netizens talking. On April 15, the group rolled out a teaser and their new website, MNCR Logistics, which seems to adopt the theme of a parcel or courier service platform.

However, the theme is just on the surface, and the actual functioning of the website isn't fully revealed. On entering the website, ARMYs are asked to fill in their credentials such as their name and other details. After filling up the same, they are provided with an invoice. The tracking status of their ARMY PRIORITY SERVICE package shows that's it awaiting package.

Furthermore, the tracking information also revealed that the sender sent the package in 2021, and the package is expected to reach the receiver on April 17. The packages are supposed to consist of a memory cloud and here's what the website defines a memory cloud as:

"The Memory Cloud is a cloud built both by ARMYs and BTS. They shine even when they are apart, and when they are together, they turn into shiny, pretty, and sweet clouds compiled on top of one another."

The website also revealed that MNCR is an acronym for the word, MONOCROME, and the password for the website reveals another hint. While the entire password isn't revealed, fans were able to make out that it stands for ETERNAL YOUTH, from the revealed first letters of the two-worded password.

While fans have created multiple theories, the most common guess is that it will either be an OT7 song release or a content release to celebrate their 10-year anniversary.

Moreover, there are also details of a BTS' POP-UP from the website. BTS POP-UP: MONOCHROME is expected to take place between April 26 to May 12 at 12 Seongsuil-ro, 4-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul. While further information regarding the pop and what it entails hasn't been revealed yet, fans are patiently waiting for the same while actively theorizing on what the website and the teaser could hint at.