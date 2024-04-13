BANGTAN TV drops a video message from BTS Jin for ARMYs on YouTube Channel

On April 13, 2024, BANGTAN TV dropped BTS Jin's video message for ARMYs on the official YouTube channel, sending the internet into a frenzy. In the message, the idol began by discussing the seasonal changes that come with the month of April and the consequences of the same on those with allergies.

He requested fans to take care of themselves and assured them that he would soon be back from military service. He mentioned:

"I always have a hard time when the season changes because of allergies. I'm sure a lot of people have a hard time because of allergies as well. Make sure to always have your allergy pills with you."

Expand Tweet

BTS' Jin assured fans that he would return from his military service soon

BTS' Jin began his mandatory military service on December 22, 2022, and since then, has undergone early promotions due to his exemplary and outstanding service. Presently, he holds the position of a military assistant and will soon be completing his service in June 2024. The fandom is eagerly awaiting his return and could not wait to welcome him back to the entertainment industry.

Ever since the idol enlisted for mandatory military service, he has been releasing video messages at regular intervals.

In the video message for April 2024, the singer began the conversation by mentioning the change in season and its impact on him. He said that he is currently struggling with allergies:

"Hi, everyone. This is Seokjin in April. I'm back. You're happy to see me, right? Ta-da. April is when the season changes. I always have a hard time when the season changes because of allergies. I'm sure a lot of people have a hard time because of allergies as well."

He then held up a flower to the viewers, saying how it adversely affects those with allergies.

"I brought something that's not really good for people like us, Flowers. They're pretty, but for people with rhinitis and people who have allergies in between seasons, it's really fatal."

BTS Jin requested those with allergies to have their allergy pills at hand and also mentioned that others can enjoy the month of April freely. He stated:

"Make sure to always have your allergy pills with you. For those who've already taken their allergy pills and the people who don't get allergies when the seasons change. April is the month of flowers! It's time to go see flowers. You always tell me how fun it is to go see flowers when they bloom, but I've never had the chance to go yet. I hope you all go and have fun for me."

Jin also assured fans that he would soon make his return from the military and ARMYs would not have to wait for much longer. The idol stated:

"It won't be that long before. For the people watching this, it won't be that long before you get to see me. I'll try to grow out my hair as quickly as I can and show up in front of you looking all nice. I'll bring flowers and say, Your flower-like Seokjin is back and show up in front of you."

The idol further disclosed that he was filming Run BTS in the month of December while recording a video message for ARMYs. He requested fans to take care of themselves and not to catch a "cold snap." Jin stated:

"Right now, I'm filming Run BTS and it's almost December so it's pretty cold. I'm feeling chilly now but for you, It might be a little cold and chilly then too. A cold....snap. It's called a cold snap, right? It might still be a little chilly so don't catch a cold and have a good time. I'll be seeing you soon. Bye."

BTS Jin will be discharged from his mandatory military service on June 12, 2024.