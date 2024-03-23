The soldier from the Reconnaissance and Surveillance Unit discusses facial features of BTS' Jin that cannot be captured on camera

On March 22, 2024, a vlog titled Meeting of Study Youtubers was shared by user Kkwagi on their YouTube channel, where Park Sehyeon, a soldier from the Reconnaissance and Surveillance Unit, discussed the BTS' Jin's facial features which could not be captured on camera.

The BTS member began mandatory military service in December 2022 and was the first group member to serve his country. Due to his exemplary and outstanding service, the singer had received an earlier promotion to Sergeant.

Jin mesmerized netizens with his visuals in the military

Expand Tweet

In the vlog, acquaintances, Kkwagi and Park Sehyeon talked about the opportunity to see BTS members during their military service. Park Sehyeon referred to the visuals of Jin and called him handsome. He stated that since he was a part of the Reconnaissance and Surveillance Unit and Assistant Unit, his duty involved visiting the boot camp in the second week to select excellent soldiers. Due to his work, he often saw the idol.

Kkwagi asked whether Park Sehyeon had seen any BTS members to which he replied in affirmative and talked about Moon singer's visual that could not be captured with any camera. He stated, as translated by X user@star_jin:

"Jin is really handsome. He is in our division (5th division). I saw him often. Since I am Reconnaissance and Surveillance Unit(수색대), I go to select the kids. (This unit has selection priority in boot camp.) His face is this small. He has the biggest eyes I've ever seen in my life. So I thought this is why people talk about the real face of celebrities. Jin's face can't be captured on camera! No matter what I do."

In response, Kkwagi expressed his curiosity about the face and stated, as translated by the X user:

"If you say it like that, I'm inquisitive about the real-life face."

The soldier also stated that he had seen Jimin and Jungkook, as they were deployed to the Fifth Infantry Division. Soon, the particular clip from the vlog was circulated among the fandom. They commented that the soldier was lucky and referred to the Moon singer as the 'perfect man,' 'legend,' 'real heaven face,' and others.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, it's not the first time someone has praised the idol's face. Many times, fans who have seen him in real life have stated that his beauty is impeccable and no lens could capture it perfectly. Thus, he is popularly known as World Wide Handsome.

The idol will be discharged from his duty in less than 100 days. He is expected to return in June 2024.