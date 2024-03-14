Daol Investment & Securities reportedly projects the release of BTS' Jin's solo album in the third to fourth quarter of 2024 among others

On March 14, 2024, Daol Investment & Securities reported that BTS' Jin would release his solo album in the third to fourth quarter of 2024, creating a buzz on social media.

Founded on May 1, 1981, Daol Investment & Securities Co., Ltd offers a comprehensive range of services, including institutional brokerage, individual wealth management investment banking, financial products, services, and more. It is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, and has subsidiaries, including DAOL Savings Bank, DAOL Asset Management, DAOL Credit Service, DAOL Private Equity, DAOL Investment, and others.

Expand Tweet

BTS' Jin is reported to have increased HYBE's stock price after the release of his debut solo album

Expand Tweet

BTS' Jin enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 13, 2022, and has achieved many milestones. The singer currently holds the rank of sergeant in the military and has received an earlier promotion due to his outstanding service.

According to the Summary of IP schedules of four entertainment companies: Many artists released albums in the 2Q24 report published by the securities company, BTS' Jin is set to release his solo album around the 3rd and 4th quarter of 2024 after getting discharged from the military in June 2024. It also includes the release of BTS' J-hope's special album in the first quarter and Kim Tae-hyung's digital single in the second quarter of this year.

Since Jin will conclude his service in June 2024, fans are gearing up for his solo debut. It will be his first project in two years. Before joining his duty, he released a single, The Astronaut, through Big Hit Music on October 28, 2022, as a gift for his fans worldwide.

Soon, the report circulated on social media, and fans expressed their excitement. They started trending hashtags, including KSJ1, FATHER IS COMING, AOTY IS COMING, and others. It has also been expected that the release of the BTS member's solo endeavors will increase HYBE's Stock significantly owing to his worldwide influence.

Even during The Astronaut's promotions, HYBE's stock price reportedly increased by 12%. According to the K-Hit report, the agency was experiencing a massive decrease in market stock price, but it increased as soon as Jin's solo single was released. Due to his global impact, Hybe's market capitalization rose by 500 billion won which equaled $37,78,88,950.00.

Expand Tweet

However, it is not the first time the fandom has witnessed the substantial power of Jin. On July 25, 2022, he attended the VIP premiere of the Emergency Declaration, and HYBE's reportedly stock soared to its highest since the beginning of Chapter 2 of the group. It increased to 178,500 and continued to rise the following day.

The BTS member is expected to be discharged by June 12, 2024, one day before the group's 11th debut anniversary, which falls on June 13.