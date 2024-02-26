"He wasn't arrogant about being a celebrity": BTS' Jin's modesty shines as a trainee applauds his leadership in military training, leaving fans proud

On February 26, 2024, a trainee's comment about BTS Jin's leadership during military training went viral on social media, where the netizen applauded the idol for his modesty and down-to-earth personality.

The YouTube channel Lululu, specializing in creating short-form stories about celebrities, shared an edit related to a BTS member's promotion as a special warrior two months earlier. A user shared this edit on July 10, 2023.

In the comment, an unknown trainee stated they saw a BTS member at the boot camp and observed his salute. The trainee noted Jin's lack of arrogance despite his celebrity status and described him as "cool." The comment reads:

"I saw assistant Jin nim when I was in the boot camp. He took my salutes well. He wasn't arrogant about being a celebrity. He was really cool!"

"Sergeant Kim is my inspiration": Fans are proud of BTS' Jin's humble personality

BTS' Kim Seok-jin enlisted for his mandatory military service in December 2022. Since then, he has showcased his sincere and exceptional service towards his country, South Korea, by earning earlier promotions and setting an inspiration for the youth.

In the video shared by Lululu, it was revealed that a BTS member was selected as a special warrior and promoted to corporal. The singer was scheduled to be promoted to corporal in September but was promoted two months earlier by fulfilling the following criteria: to be selected as a special warrior, one has to score more than eighteen out of 20 shots at 250 meters, perform more than 72 push-ups in two minutes, do more than 86 sit-ups, and run 3 km in less than 12 minutes and 30 seconds.

The channel also mentioned that one has to undergo different tests to become an exceptional warrior. Once someone achieves this rank, they are recognized by executives and troops as elite soldiers. Naturally, BTS members became special warriors after serving as company commanders, trainees, and assistants.

He earned an earlier promotion, demonstrating his determination to serve the nation.

Meanwhile, in the video, as mentioned above, an unknown trainee from the fifth division left a comment applauding BTS Jin for his modesty and down-to-earth personality, which was highlighted and pinned by the channel owner.

The trainee stated that he saw Assistant Professor Jin at Shinkyo University, which served as the recruit training battalion. He saluted the idol, and the idol returned the salute better than expected. The trainee further described how the idol did not appear arrogant or bossy because he was a celebrity; instead, he seemed cool and touched the hearts of those around him.

Soon, the comment went viral on social media, where fans couldn't stop complimenting the idol for his humble gestures and personality. They further commented on how the singer inspires them to become better versions of themselves.

The BTS member is expected to be discharged from his military service in June 2024 after serving his country for eighteen months.