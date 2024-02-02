"He is boasting": Fans elated as a teacher flaunts BTS' Jin's completion ceremony pictures in a special lecture to 180 public officials

On January 31, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Yeoncheon Newspaper hosted a lecture by teacher Kim Eulho, who shared his experience interacting with BTS' Jin at the completion ceremony. The special lecture was delivered to 180 public officials present at the venue.

During the event, Teacher Kim Eulho showcased pictures of himself with Jin at the completion ceremony and explained how these images garnered love from fans worldwide when he shared them on his account.

As soon as fans learned about it, they took to social media to celebrate Jin's influence. One user tweeted:

"He's more familiar with Jin": Fans are proud of the BTS member's impact all over South Korea

In the lecture delivered by Teacher Kim Eulho, he prepared PowerPoint slides and enthusiastically shared details about his meeting with BTS' Jin while simultaneously exploring the 1-3-1 rule of the military.

The lecture was tailored to the style of public officials and during the five minutes, he focused exclusively on the BTS member.

Pointing to his PowerPoint, he emphasized that the images were from the completion ceremony and when he posted pictures and videos with Jin on his Instagram, over 10,000 ARMYs worldwide flooded his account with explosive reactions and numerous likes.

Furthermore, Professor Kim Eulho shared a picture with the Epiphany singer, blurring everyone, as he used to visit the Moon singer's unit for reading lectures on March 29, 2023.

He expressed his excitement and discussed questioning the Moon singer about the 1.3.1 rule, which is in BTS' IDOL song. Surprisingly, the singer replied that he had no idea.

Professor Kim then shared his perspective on the rule, asserting that nothing is a coincidence and everything occurs for a reason.

As soon as fans learned about how public officials were focused on the lectures, particularly when Teacher Kim Eulho kept talking about the BTS member, it continued to showcase the love and respect the Epiphany singer receives from his countrymen.

Fans were elated that the teacher found an innovative way to deliver his lecture, grabbing everyone's attention in seconds.

Fans reacted hilariously as a teacher flaunted the Epiphany singer completion ceremony pictures in a special lecture delivered to 180 public officials:

Meanwhile, the Epiphany singer has enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 13, 2022 and since then he has received earlier promotions due to his excellent service and currently holds the position of sergeant.

The BTS member is currently serving his mandatory military service and is expected to return in June 2024.