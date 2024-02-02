"Reveal some stories about his military life": Fans excited as Park Myung-soo talks about BTS' Jin's promise to appear on this radio show

On February 2, 2024, the Korean comedian Park Myung-soo disclosed BTS' Jin's promise to appear on his KBS Cool FM radio show after concluding his military enlistment service in June this year.

For those unfamiliar, Park Myung-soo is a famous personality in the South Korean entertainment industry, having appeared on several shows, including Infinite Challenge and the Date at 2 O'Clock radio show, and released several hit songs throughout his career.

During his live radio broadcast at KBS Cool FM, Park Myung-soo revealed the Astronaut singer's promise to appear on his show. Fans listening to his radio show shared the information on social media, where it quickly spread.

Soon, they began expressing their wishes about wanting to hear military stories from the idol if he appeared on the radio show. One fan tweeted:

"We really miss you so much": Fans can't wait for BTS' Jin's comeback in June 2024

On Park Myung-soo's KBS Cool FM live radio show, the comedian started the conversation about Jin with a question. He asked why Jin, unlike RM, J-Hope, and Jungkook, had not yet become a member of the Music Copyright Association. Park Myung-soo emphasized that the Epiphany singer should expedite his mandatory military service discharge to fulfill his promise of appearing on the radio show.

The comedian pointed out with his comeback in June, the Astronaut singer should fulfill his commitment to appear on the show. He also expressed his desire for the idol to become a member of the Music Copyright Association.

The user @nightstar1201 translates the comedian's statement:

"Rm Jh and jk all they are member of the Music Copyright Association. Why isn't Jin there? While you're not here~! You have to get discharge from military as soon as possible! There's not much time left until you meet him! Jin will come out in June. Jin promised to appear on the radio!"

Naturally, fans reacted to Park Myung-soo's statements and showcased a variety of expressions. While some shared that they miss and admire the Moon singer similarly to the comedian, others expressed their eagerness to see the idol on the radio show.

Fans were excited and couldn't wait to see him make a powerful comeback after getting discharged from his military duty in June 2024.

Meanwhile, Park Myung-soo also revealed about a text he received from the Epiphany singer on his show, Halmyungsoo, stating that the idol had asked if he would have a cup of makgeolli, to which the comedian replied that he would like to have a whole box.

He further disclosed how the idol mentioned making thirty bottles of makgeolli on vacation and intending to gift them to thirty people.

The comedian proudly boasted about being one of the thirty people to whom the Epiphany singer wanted to give the drink. He also revealed the idol's promise to appear on his Halmyungsoo show.

The Epiphany singer had enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 13, 2022, and was expected to return after serving his country over a period of eighteen months in June 2024.