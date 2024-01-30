"Fuelling the divorce allegation": BTS’ Suga choosing J-Hope’s laugh over Jin’s dad joke sparks hilarious reactions online

On January 30, 2024, a video of BTS Suga resurfaced online from his 2023 D-DAY world tour. The DVD of the D-DAY Japan from his world tour showed the artist answering a set of "This or That" questionnaires. When Suga was asked about what he's choose between J-Hope's laughter and Jin's "dad jokes" when he's tired or having a hard time, he picked the former.

Reacting to the same, BTS ARMY claimed on X that Min Yoongi, aka Suga, is fueling "divorce allegations" regarding him and his friendship with Jin.

"Bro woke up and chose violence": Fans couldn't keep calm as Suga chooses J-Hope over Jin

Min Yoongi set out on his Suga Agust D Tour—originally titled SUGA | AGUST D TOUR 'D-DAY'—on April 26, 2023, after the release of his debut solo album, D-DAY. The world tour included 28 shows all across the globe and ended in Seoul, South Korea, on August 6, 2023.

During the tour, the Snooze rapper-songwriter filmed several promotional videos and also content that would be released after his military enlistment. One of the pre-filmed content by Suga was the DVD of D-DAY Japan, where the BTS member answered several lighthearted questions with humor and grace.

When the interviewer asked the musician about his first thought to calm himself or console himself in the face of adversity, out of two options, he chose J-Hope's laughter. The fandom is well aware of how, on several occasions since 2013 (when BTS debuted), the musician has expressed that he gets his strength from J-Hope and endearingly calls him "Human Vitamin."

In the same vein, the fan base is also aware of Yoongi and Jin's tight relationship and sibling equation, which originated from their roommate status during their trainee years. After this comment, a number of AMRYs joked that Jin would contact the D-DAY rapper and nag at him, while others stated that someone needed to save Yoongi from Jin.

Several fans even made light of the fact that Jin cannot even defend his "dad jokes" by fighting back because he is in the military. Amidst all the hilarious commotion that ensued due to the latest video clip, some fans also teasingly added that Yoongi is the one who laughs the most at Jin's jokes, and there are several shreds of evidence in their variety shows such as Bon Voyage, In The Soop, etc.

Meanwhile, Min Yoongi of BTS enlisted on September 22, 2023, and is serving his mandatory enlistment period of 21 months as a public service worker, unlike the rest of the BTS members, due to a shoulder injury years ago.

The rapper and music producer pre-filmed a number of videos before enlisting so that his devoted fans may enjoy them while he is out of the spotlight until June 2025. This also includes several episodes of Suchwita, which will air its 26th episode on February 5, 2024, and will feature South Korean actress Lee Sung-kyung as the guest.