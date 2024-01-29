"The baby of their group": Fans got excited as Lee Sung-kyung reveals about BTS' Suga in the last Suchwita teaser, wanting him to join acting career

BTS' Min Yoongi aka Suga's upcoming Suchwita episode teaser was dropped on January 29, 2024, featuring Lee Sung-kyung. The BTS idol kindly introduces Lee Sung-kyung as the lively and enthusiastic guest to start off the teaser.

The South Korean actress Lee Sung-kyung, who has been in Dr Romantic series and Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo among other films, will make a special appearance on Yoongi's online table talk show.

However, fans were spellbound when Lee Sun-kyung said that she and the Haegeum rapper-songwriter are really close friends and he is the youngest (maknae) of their friend circle. Furthermore, when she revealed that several of their actor friends wanted Suga to pursue acting, this astounded the ARMYs. One of them wrote on Twitter:

Expand Tweet

On February 5, 2024, at 10 PM KST, BTS Suga's Suchwita Episode 26 will debut on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel.

"How many actor friends does Yoongi have?": Fans shocked to learn that several other stars want Suga to pursue acting

In the preview, Suga kindly introduces Lee Sung-kyung as the lively and enthusiastic guest. They then discuss her notable part in the drama Dr Romantic, during which she reveals her profound memory of learning about the medical field and patient care. Suga quips that watching these kinds of things may cause his spirit to whimsically leave his body.

The South Korean actress Lee Sung-kyung, who has been in Dr Romantic and Shooting Stars, Call It Love, among other K-dramas, will make a special appearance on BTS Suga's talk show Suchwita. Anticipation for the forthcoming episode 26 is growing owing to the latest teaser, which already suggests a close kinship between the two.

However, the teaser exposed several truth bombs on the fans which sent them into an online frenzy and meltdown. Lee Sung-kyung revealed in the latest Suchwita teaser that Suga is the youngest one in their friend circle and they all hype him up whenever he releases any project or does anything in general.

Expand Tweet

Suga discussed how he thought their differences could prevent them from being friends, and he remembers how skeptical he was when he first met her. He reveals, nonetheless, that their relationship flourished in spite of their distinct personalities.

Lee Sun-kyung added that since the Life Goes On singer-songwriter plays an important role as one of BTS' eldest members, the dynamic changes when it comes to their close friend circle where Suga is the youngest.

Lee Sung-kyung emphasizes how their bond is special since they are always thinking about each other's welfare. She reveals that in their inner circle, Suga becomes the maknae, behaving charmingly and playfully like a younger brother. Lee Sung-kyung said:

"But to us, you're not someone older you're just the baby, the youngest. You're the best! Whatever you do, we're ok with & you're always supported no matter what. Many actors say you should go into acting since you're such a great actor."

Expand Tweet

The two stars also engaged and discussed Suga's prospective career path in acting, as many of his actor friends believe that he has what it takes to be a good actor. The BTS ARMY was even more taken aback by this since they never would have guessed that the rapper-songwriter of Life Goes On would be acquainted with actors, much alone thinking he would be a fantastic actor.

The depth of Yoongi and Lee Sung-kyung's friendship is evident in the camaraderie they share throughout their conversation where she asks him if she could make a remake of his song Daechwita. In response, Yoongi throws a hilarious jab by saying that he isn't sure how well she would be able to do it. The latest teaser promises viewers enjoyable moments in the next episode that will undoubtedly cause them to chuckle and smile.

These episodes are pre-recorded because BTS members are presently serving in the military, so ARMYs may always have a smile on their faces till they return. The BTS ARMY, as expected, flooded Twitter with their reactions and thoughts over the latest Suchwita teaser. Some rejoiced to see Lee Sung-kyung to be the next guest on the show while others were trying to process Yoongi being the maknae of the group.

Meanwhile, others tried to comprehend Yoongi having a close friend circle outside of BTS and being good at acting—something the ARMYs had no clue about for almost a decade.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One of the most adored Korean actresses in the Korean entertainment industry and on small screens as well as in movies, Lee Sung-kyung has played several prominent parts. Some of these are included in her most recent projects, which include K-dramas like Call It Love, and her new digital single Eat Sleep Live Repeat released on December 13, 2023.

BTS fans couldn't get enough of the Time to Drink With Suga series (신동엽), which has developed into an engrossing chat show. Fans now have something to look forward to as the endearing presenter converses with a close friend of one of his over the years in episode 26 which further adds an unforgettable edge.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.