"Genius Min PD": Fans ecstatic as BTS SUGA becomes the only soloist with most songs charting on the 2023 Year-End Genius Korea Chart

BTS member Min Yoongi, who goes by his stage moniker SUGA, achieved a legendary feat, as he became the only soloist to have the most number of songs chart at the 2023 Year-End Genius Korea Chart. With eight of his tracks occupying the Top K-Hip-Hop Songs' List, SUGA extended his legacy as one of the most revered musicians in the world.

Evidently, fans took to social media to congratulate the rapper and music producer from BTS, with one fan posting a heartfelt message on Twitter, calling him "Genius Min PD."

On the Top K-Hip-Hop Songs' List, Yoongi's track D-Day from his debut solo album of the same name ranks at #4, followed by Snooze at #5, and AMYGDALA at #7. This is followed by the title track 해금 (Haegeum) from his solo album that stands at #10, followed by HUH?! at #11, then 사람 (People) Pt.2 [feat. IU] ranking at #12, Life Goes On at #14, and SDL standing at #16.

It is crucial to note that all these tracks are from his debut solo record, D-DAY, that he release on April 21, 2023.

Fans lavish praise on SUGA, praising Yoongi for "a zero-skips album!"

Agust D, better known as SUGA from BTS, is a South Korean rapper, whose debut studio album is titled D-Day. It was the third release of a trilogy of works that already included the mixtapes Agust D (2016) and D-2 (2020), and it was made available on April 21, 2023, via Big Hit Music (now HYBE). Min Yoongi's stage name is SUGA, although he uses the moniker Agust D for his mixtapes and music.

The album, which has ten tracks, includes cameos from IU, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Woosung of the Rose, and BTS bandmate J-Hope. The project was promoted with the release of two singles Haegeum, which debuted with the album, and People Pt. 2 featuring IU, on April 7, 2023. Both of these tracks ranked on the 2023 Year-End Genius Korea Chart.

D-Day made its debut in the US at number two on the Billboard 200, racking up 140,000 album-equivalent units, of which 122,000 were pure album sales (with 90% coming from CD sales). It's SUGA's first album to reach the US top 10. Hence, the latest feat of charting eight tracks on the Genius Korea Chart did not come as a surprise for his fans.

The BTS ARMY took to Twitter and showered praises on the rapper and songwriter of the highly acclaimed solo album D-DAY. Fans poured their love for the latest victory of Min Yoongi.

The record formerly held by Jimin of BTS, who sold 1,021,532 copies of his debut solo album FACE on the album's debut day in March 2023, was surpassed by D-Day, which sold 1,072,311 copies globally on its first day, according to the Hanteo Chart. After Jimin, Agust D aka SUGA became the second Korean solo artist to reach one million first-day sales in the history of the Hanteo Chart.

Later, Jungkook overtook the duo's Hanteo record as he sold two million album copies on Hanteo on November 3, 2023, with the release of his debut solo album GOLDEN.

The top K-pop songs for 2023 are prominently featured by the Genius Korea Year-End Chart, which features an eclectic mix of tunes that perfectly capture the colorful and varied essence of the genre. These songs are a vivid tapestry that captures the lively, colorful spirit of K-pop, a genre that has taken the world by storm and taken the limelight in South Korea.

The Genius Korea Team has put the chart together, following a strict set of guidelines. From November 27, 2022, until November 30, 2023, they closely examined the scene, examining information like song streams in different languages and lyric lookups. This meticulous process has made sure that the list accurately represents the songs that have connected with the listeners.