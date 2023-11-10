"FATHER OF THE MUSIC INDUSTRY": Fans euphoric as BTS Jungkook sets record as a soloist to sell over 2.4M copies in its 1st week in Hanteo's history

BTS Jungkook made a triumphant achievement as he became the first-ever Korean solo artist to have the biggest record on the Hanteo chart. The singer behind GOLDEN sold over 2.4 million album copies (2,438,483) in the first week of his solo album release. The BTS singer released his debut solo album, GOLDEN, on November 3, 2023. Additionally, this is the first time that a soloist has achieved this feat in the entire history of Hanteo.

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, K-pop album sales are tracked in real-time by the Hanteo chart, a South Korean music chart system. More than 1,500 record outlets across the globe are in sync with the list. For the computation of music shows like Inkigayo, Show Champion, and Music Bank, hantao charts are employed.

Genre-specific physical record charts are called Hanteo charts. It displays the K-pop, Trot, OST, and Pop rankings broken down by genre. The chart is created by collecting all K-pop data from all across the globe with the help of the algorithm used by the Hanteo chart.

Fans hail Jungkook as a "GLOBAL POPSTAR"

On November 3, 2023 (EST), BTS member Jungkook released his debut solo album globally, breaking several milestones in the global music business. His solo album, GOLDEN, set a new milestone by being the first K-Pop soloist album to sell over a million copies on Hanteo on the first day of its release.

The album's name is the same as the nickname bestowed upon the artist by his BTS bandmates. It's also crucial to note that Jungkook's solo album debut, GOLDEN, has already sold more than 2 million copies on Hanteo, a record for the Hanteo Chart, on the first day of the album's release.

By doing so, he went on to add an additional tassel to his crown by being the first solo Korean artist to sell over 2 million copies on the Hanteo Chart. Hence, the Standing Next To You singer's surpassing the 2.4 million album sales threshold by the end of the first week on Hanteo does not come as a surprise to his fans.

As mentioned earlier, the BTS ARMY commented on the post of @charts_k and congratulated the Standing Next To You singer, while a few other fans expressed their happiness with independent tweets on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, on November 9, 2023, BTS Jungkook's recent interview with famous radio host Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1 was made available. The golden maknae spoke about his bandmates, his first solo album, GOLDEN, and the reunion of BTS in 2025.

During the conversation, Lowe inquires about Jungkook's early training days with his bandmates and the influence they had on his personality development. The Hate You singer replied that he was always treated exceptionally well by them since he is the youngest of all and that, looking back, he had learned a lot from them.

In other news, with an impromptu performance on the TSX Stage in Times Square on Thursday, November 9, 2023, BTS Jungkook turned the plaza into a time of splendor. When the K-pop sensation came upon the newly constructed TSX stage, he astounded fans with an unforeseen performance on several tracks from his debut album, GOLDEN.