“KING DID THAT”: Fans bewildered as BTS Suga’s D-Day tour becomes the highest-grossing tour by an Asian soloist in US history

BTS Suga's solo concert, Suga Agust D Tour 2023 (D-Day Tour), became the highest-grossing tour by an Asian soloist in the history of the United States. The D-Day Tour raked in a staggering $57.2 million from 320,000 tickets sold in a total of 28 shows in the US. These statistics are presented by Touring Data, a website that calculates and monitors the ticket sales of concerts, especially for the US and Canada.

As reported by the World Music Awards, the D-DAY Tour by the BTS rapper in Inglewood, US, made a whopping $3.164 million. In Oakland, the tour earned $2.976 million; in New York, it hit $2.970 million; and in Newark, the amount reached $2.923 million.

Suga smashed several records with his debut solo global tour and became the first K-pop artist to have the highest-grossing concert in the United States. According to Touring Data, on each day of his planned US shows, the BTS rapper and songwriter made $2.97 million at the UBS Arena in New York City.

Fans of BTS Suga, aka Min Yoongi, took to X (formerly Twitter) and praised the global music star for his achievements.

Fans are ecstatic as Suga continues to smash records despite his active military service

Yoongi generated $1.809 million in the Indoor Stadium in Singapore on June 18, 2023, as part of the D-Day Tour. On top of that, in North America, the BTS rapper performed 11 times in five different locations. His shows generated over $32.5 million by selling over 148K tickets.

Suga's first international concert tour promoting his debut solo album, D-DAY, is known as the Suga Agust D Tour (modernized as SUGA | Agust D Tour). The tour commenced in New York City on April 26, 2023, and concluded in Seoul, South Korea, on August 6, 2023.

Fans of Min Yoongi, as mentioned earlier, rushed to X and appreciated the music giant's latest accomplishments. A BTS ARMY and a fellow X user, @lady_bee_j, hailed the global music star as "father." Meanwhile, others reveled in the glorious achievement of the Haegeum rapper and songwriter as they congratulated him on social media.

Apart from that, D-Day Tour 2023 became the highest-grossing concert by a solo Asian artist to have such phenomenally successful shows in the history of American music, earning an astounding $30.2 million from his 11 performances.

Notably, operational revenues rendered from Min Yoongi's D-DAY Tour 2023 were 1.316 trillion KRW or almost USD 1 billion. Considering that D-DAY's concerts were all held in arenas rather than stadiums, this is a remarkable accomplishment for a Korean solo artist in the history of both the United States and the K-Pop industry.

Throughout his D-Day Tour 2023, the Haegum rapper and songwriter performed in 28 different countries, including the US, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, and more.

Yoongi enlisted in the South Korean military on September 22, 2023, and is now completing his conscription period before his expected return in late 2025. Jin and J-Hope, two other members of his band, are also carrying out their imperative military duty. According to the announcement by HYBE Labels, BTS members plan to resume group activities in 2025.