“Not a seokjin slandar on his birthday”: Fans react hilariously as Kim Nam-gil chooses BTS SUGA over Jin in the recent episode of Suchwita

BTS member SUGA's popular talk show Suchwita aired its latest episode on December 4, 2023, featuring renowned South Korean actor Kim Nam-gil as its guest. However, the highlight of the entire episode was BTS member Kim Seokjin aka Jin who happens to be a close friend of the actor. During the episode, Kim Nam-gil mentioned that Jin loves himself a lot, to which even Suga agreed.

The BTS ARMY were left in splits as they tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) and hilariously mentioned, "Not a seokjin slander on his birthday."

The most recent episode of BTS' SUGA Suchwita (슈취타), which stars actor Kim Nam-gil, was released on December 4, 2023. The celebrities talked about their careers, their connection with Jin, a fellow member of BTS, the challenges of being an actor and musician, and a lot more.

"He wasn't any help": Kim Nam-gil shares that BTS' Jin didn't know what his bandmate Suga likes

In the latest episode of Suchwita (슈취타), the renowned and esteemed South Korean actor spoke on the topics of filming, film productions, and the necessity to move along with the time. Kim Nam-gil clarified that it might take years for a production to be released after filming and that attitudes and trends need time to shift.

The speaker continued by saying that with the rapid changes in trends, it is even harder to stay on top of them these days. Additionally, he shared his opinion that musicians have challenges since they must play live with little room for error. On the other hand, retakes and editing are involved in acting.

Meanwhile, fans went on a laughing spree as the actor also stated that when heading to the restroom before the filming of Suchwita commenced, he told his team that he believed he would get along better with BTS' SUGA than Jin, and they all agreed. He said,

"He does love himself a lot. On my way to the restroom earlier i said to my staff. I think I'll get along better with Suga than Jin. And they said we think so too. sorry jin."

It's well known that Jin of BTS and Kim Nam-gil are close friends. The actor said that he contacted Jin to inquire regarding what the rapper would prefer after purchasing alcohol for Min Yoongi aka SUGA. In a humorous response, the oldest member of BTS said, "He likes basketball."

Kim Nam-gil continued that he was inquiring as to Yoongi's preferences so that he could get him a present. To which, Jin admitted to him that not even he knows what Yoongi enjoys which sent the viewers and the Suchwita cast into a laugh riot.

Kim Nam-gil said:

"Actually after buying that whiskey, since you had come to my premiere and you invited me to the show, I wanted to buy another gift that you might like so I called Jin... I asked 'What does Suga likes?'and he was like 'well he likes basketball' I was like ' I know that too, I'm asking because I want to buy a gift for him 'and he was like 'mmh honestly I don't know what he likes either'."

Popular South Korean actor Kim Nam-gil debuted in the drama series School 1 in 1991. His performances in The Fiery Priest, The Song of Bandits, Through the Darkness, Queen Seondeok, and other films have made him well-known.

Fans go feral as Suchwita editors call BTS' SUGA and Jin soulmates

The latest episode met with high fervor as BTS ARMY flooded social media platforms with tweets and posts as soon as it was aired. Episode 23 was a highly anticipated Suchwita episode since it was aired on the same day as Kim Seokjin aka Jin's birthday. Hence, December 4, 2023, was extra special for the BTS ARMY who are ardent admirers of the talk show as well.

On X (formerly Twitter), fans shared their favorite snippets from episode 23 and wrote, "TRAIT OF FORMER ROOMIES AND CURRENT SOULMATES. THE SUCHWITA EDITORS ARE SO LOUD HELP."

Another fan wrote, "I love the way everyone on Suchwita are basically auditioning for HYBE at this point."

In other news, Agust D (BTS Suga)'s album D-DAY was listed by Rolling Stones as one of the top albums of 2023 on November 30. The rapper has been a trailblazer and a globally recognized solo artist for over a decade. His solo album D-DAY ranked him at #69 on the Rolling Stones list, making him the only K-pop solo artist to do so.

D-DAY is a concise 10-song collection that musically and lyrically addresses the theme of independence and everything that it encompasses, whether it's a boon or a bane. The gloomy, dark themes of AMYGDALA, a major song inspired by Suga's tale, and HUH?!, a duet with BTS member J-hope, are prevalent among trap-pop and emo-rap songs.