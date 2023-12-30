"A meaningful song": ARMYs lavish praise as BTS Suga's song Snooze ranks #1 on Genius Korea's 'Best K-pop B-sides of 2023' list

Min Yoongi aka Suga of BTS fame achieved yet another accolade as his B-side track Snooze from his debut solo album D-DAY ranked at No.1 on Genius Korea's 'Best K-pop B-sides of 2023' list. On December 29, 2023, Genius Korea published a report naming 25 songs that made it to the esteemed year-end list and were well-received by music enthusiasts.

The most influential track on his debut full-length album D-DAY, is the late maestro Ryuichi Sakamota's touch track Snooze, which was handed to the fans when it was released in April 2023. It marks the conclusion of three releases under the raw and fiery rap character of Agust D. The song immediately became a global sensation, resonating with millions of listeners.

Fans praise the Snooze artist from BTS for penning such a notable song and reacted to his latest feat by congratulating him through Twitter.

"Shine bright like a diamond": Fans delighted as Suga's B-side track Snooze gets its due recognition

On April 21, 2023, BTS rapper Suga dropped D-DAY, his first solo album. This album culminates in a trilogy of releases as Agust D, which began with the mixtapes Agust D and D-2. The late Ryuichi Sakamoto and WOOSUNG from the South Korean rock band The Rose, collaborated on the melancholy ballad Snooze with the BTS rapper.

Furthermore, Yoongi's close friend WOOSUNG, who is the main vocalist of The Rose, contributed her raspy vocals to the chorus and lyrics. The captivating piece was created in association with the renowned Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, who passed away on March 28, 2023, before the official release of D-DAY.

Yoongi aka Suga had a great deal of musical admiration for the legendary Ryuichi Sakamoto and for being his main source of inspiration for many years. His piano accompaniment on Snooze establishes the song's foundational emotional and gloomy mood. With influence from the past as well as the present recollections, all of that makes Snooze an everlasting song that aims to uplift anyone going through a difficult period.

The BTS ARMY were thrilled beyond measure as a B-side track from the BTS global star's album was finally getting its due recognition after almost a year of its release. They took to Twitter, now X, and cheered as Suga's Snooze received its due flowers.

The track Snooze was accompanied by the release of a documentary film. In the film Road to D-DAY, Suga provides an inside look at the record's creation.

Suga also emphasizes in his documentary film how Sakamoto's creations influenced his music. The BTS rapper and songwriter reminisces in the documentary that his parents took him to see a rerun of the 1987 movie The Last Emperor, which is when he first heard about Sakamoto's work.

On March 28, 2023, Ryuichi Sakamoto passed away after battling Cancer for two years. The maestro's last album, 12, which was recorded between 2021 and 2022, was released worldwide in January 2023.

Genius tracks page activity using Chartbeat. Regardless of language or nation of origin, this generic Genius list shows the daily, weekly, monthly, and all-time activity of the Top 100 songs, albums, artists, and lyrics in the Pop, Rap, Country, R&B, and Rock categories.

Genius Charts primarily demonstrate the interest that listeners have in a performer's lyrics and the deeper meaning that is inside a song. It demonstrates the aficionados' interest in the albums and songs beyond only the audio. Only releases that were made accessible on MelOn, Genie, Spotify, Apple Music, and other Korean and international music platforms were listed.