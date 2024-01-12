"Honey jar of butterfly": Chef Lee Yeon-bok shares his experience with BTS Jin’s limited alcohol gift before enlisting

On January 11, 2024, BTS member Kim Seokjin aka Jin made headlines as the famous chef Lee Yeon-bok shared a post on his Instagram account regarding the idol. In his post, chef Lee stated that Jin had personally gifted him a bottle of alcohol which the idol had made himself. Chef Lee further mentioned that the idol named the bottle of alcohol "Honey Jar of Butterfly".

Fans were over the moon to see prominent figures from the Korean industry admire and appreciate Jin's thoughtfulness and creations.

Expand Tweet

The Moon singer is developing a brewery on his own, according to a previous statement made by South Korean cuisine expert and entrepreneur Paik Jang-won. He added that by the time Jin is released from military service, the alcohol in the oak castings that the idol has been filling them with should be suitable to consume. He went on to say that the alcohol brand was developed so that celebrities may enjoy cocktails with their loved ones.

"Most coveted drink": BTS ARMY praises Jin's marketing strategies as actor Lee Sang-yeob shared a pic of the idol's alcohol on Instagram

On January 12, 2024, South Korean actor Lee Sang-yeob who is known for his K-dramas Eve and My Lovely Boxer posted a photo with a bottle of Jin's alcohol on Instagram. As per the latest photos, the bottle displays a sentence:

"To my special people. Made by Jin."

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, on his Instagram account, chef Lee Yeon-bok expressed his gratitude towards the BTS idol for gifting him a bottle of his handmade alcohol despite having a limited number of bottles.

Chef Lee wrote:

"BTS Jin made this alcohol when he had time. Despite having a limited number of bottles, he’s gifted them to special people around him..and even to me.

He wrote how "deeply moved" he was by receiving the gift from the idol.

He continued:

"I shared sips of this liquor with people at a special gathering, and they said the liquor tastes deep with apparent slightly high alcohol content, everyone really loved it. Wish there was a bigger volume. Everyone would like to say ‘thank you’ to Seokjin~~~The name is so pretty, too. Honey Jar of Butterfly."

Expand Tweet

The Moon singer took part in a YouTube series called The Drunken Truth in 2022 before he enlisted in the military. From the series, he learned how to make Makgeolli, a traditional Korean rice wine, and also learned how to make alcohol. It was the famous chef Baek Jong-won who told him about the same. He stated at the time that he wanted to establish a brewery and introduce his own alcohol brand.

Hence, after all these latest updates on social media platforms, fans pieced together all the information and are conjecturing that the BTS idol opening his own alcohol brand may actually come true after he comes back from the military. Many praised the Moon singer's sweet and thoughtful gesture towards his close friends from the industry.

A fan and an X user, @Mirysi, wrote on the social media platform that the BTS idol "will open up his wine company wait n watch."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More about Jin's alcohol fermenting series The Drunken Truth

Although the Moon singer is serving in the military and will be back after five months, he is working on an interesting project: a spirits brand with South Korean cooking expert Baek Jong-won.

It appears from the interview in, The Drunken Truth, that the alcohol brand is just getting started. Baek Jang-won had expressed his intention to sample these beverages for the broader public when they've been fermented and finished.

He has previously made hints about how important it is for a well-known artist like Kim Seokjin to develop traditional beverages and introduce them to the public. In this manner, they can make up for years of lost traditional liquor recipes and tales.

Earlier, OSEN claimed that the Moon singer and the businessman are collaborating to promote Korea's traditional libations. The two agreed to launch an alcohol business jointly after working together on a Korean alcohol miniseries, The Drunken Truth, on BTS' YouTube channel, BANGTANTV.

For those who are unaware, Baek is a major player in the Korean food and beverage business as an entrepreneur. In addition to being a popular TV personality who has been featured in several culinary shows, the 56-year-old is the owner of various franchises that are available both domestically and internationally, including Bornga, Baek's Noodles, Baek's BBQ, Hanshin Pocha, Baek's Coffee, and Rolling Pasta.

Even in episode 12 of Suchwita by BTS Suga, the Moon singer mentioned that he has additional plans for himself and his fans once he returns from the military since he had made a promise to Baek Jong-won.

Meanwhile, the Moon singer is slated to get discharged from his military duties in June 2024 and is reported to release his debut solo album in the same year.