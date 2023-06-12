6 emotional moments from BTS' Jin and SUGA's Suchwita episode 12: Roommate talk, MAMA 2018, and more

BTS Festa 2023 has been a rollercoaster of emotions since it started, and the latest Suchwita episode with BTS' Jin and SUGA just proves the same. The talk show where Min Yoon-gi talks to Korean celebrities over their favorite alcohol and some snacks (anju, or food to be had with alcohol) is slowly becoming the place to promote upcoming projects.

While most of the previous episodes had idols, actors, and other entertainers talk about their works like albums, dramas, or movies, Jin and SUGA's episode was simply a gift for the ARMYs. To celebrate BTS' 10th anniversary, the two sat down with some alcohol made by Jin and mulhwe (seafood stew) and had a conversation that made many fans tear up.

SUGA scolding Jin for saying he had nothing to offer when he debuted, j-hope's sudden entry, and more touching moments from episode 12 of Suchwita

1) The episode starting with BTS' Jin making a video letter for ARMY

Borahae PH⁷ ❤︎ WILL SEE YOONGI 2x 🥢 | 2023 FESTA @BorahaePh7

So to get a warm & heartfelt msg from Jin from the very start, you can imagine tears streaming down my face 🥹

We’re deeply loved, ARMY I was actually caught off guard that they started Suchwita w/ Jin’s msg to ARMY. Was expecting a chaotic intro tbh bc it’s Bangtan 🤣So to get a warm & heartfelt msg from Jin from the very start, you can imagine tears streaming down my face 🥹We’re deeply loved, ARMY I was actually caught off guard that they started Suchwita w/ Jin’s msg to ARMY. Was expecting a chaotic intro tbh bc it’s Bangtan 🤣So to get a warm & heartfelt msg from Jin from the very start, you can imagine tears streaming down my face 🥹We’re deeply loved, ARMY 💜 https://t.co/yWv2YIF93a

As the eldest member of BTS, Jin was the first to start his military service in December 2022. Fans were reasonably sad as they missed him. The Suchwita episode, starting with a letter for ARMY, is bound to bring tears to the eyes of viewers.

Jin said that he will be adjusting well to life in the military and doing his best for his country. He asked fans not to worry too much about him and reminded them not to forget BTS. In addition to this, it was apparently his request that the episode be released in June so he could watch it with his unit.

2) SUGA explaining to Jin that he is an integral part of BTS

⭐️ mechi⁷☾¹⁰ @jinschurro



BRIGHTEST SUPER STAR JIN

JIN ON SUCHWITA

#OneDrinkWithJin



seokjin can do anything :( im so proud of my baby ♡BRIGHTEST SUPER STAR JINJIN ON SUCHWITA seokjin can do anything :( im so proud of my baby ♡ BRIGHTEST SUPER STAR JINJIN ON SUCHWITA#OneDrinkWithJinhttps://t.co/hp1tyWSi6V

Jin is known to be the one to carry the high notes in many BTS songs, even earning the moniker "Silver Voice" because of the ease with which he delivers his vocals. Despite not having a background in music, he pulled up his socks and persevered to become an irreplaceable part of the group.

So, when SUGA heard his hyung claim that he should not have debuted when he did, the rapper was quick to refute him. The editors of Suchwita intercut this scene with instances of Jin's legendary falsetto on stage, creating a moment that is bound to make fans nostalgic about BTS concerts in the past.

3) j-hope's sudden entry as a camera director in the frame

While Jin and SUGA were in the midst of discussing the former's solo song, The Astronaut, a person with a camera was suddenly seen on screen, unnoticed by the Suchwita host. Soon, however, Yoon-gi turned towards the person, who turned out to be j-hope and called him annoying.

As the second person to go to the military, fans had not seen j-hope in a while, and his appearance was a wistful moment in the episode. He joined Jin and SUGA for a little while, tasting some strong alcohol, and eventually left because he wanted the focus to be on Jin. The Arson rapper will return to Suchwita by himself in the future.

4) Discussion of the speech Jin made during the 2018 MAMAs about almost disbanding

(Sara) for Tomorrow 🎬✌🏽 @SaraBangtan07 Yesterday’s Suchwita slightly shifted how I understand Jin’s end-of-year 2018 MAMA remarks. What I heard from Jin is that they considered breaking up because they were working relentlessly & were mentally & physically exhausted Yesterday’s Suchwita slightly shifted how I understand Jin’s end-of-year 2018 MAMA remarks. What I heard from Jin is that they considered breaking up because they were working relentlessly & were mentally & physically exhausted https://t.co/1y0qTdtpcz

The three BTS members turned their conversation on Suchwita to Jin's speech at the 2018 MAMAs where he revealed that the group had a difficult year, even considering disbandment. For long-time fans, the moment is especially heartbreaking, as the sudden disclosure had all the members in tears.

When SUGA asked why he chose to talk about their hard times then, Jin explained that though it was their biggest year as they gained global attention, it was physically and mentally exhausting for them. They barely got a day's (or half a day's) vacation when they were working, leading to eventual burnout.

Despite understanding why they were working so hard, the BTS members were fatigued and almost gave up being a band. However, they talked it out and got to a better place. Jin chose to talk about the same in his speech because it was in the past and it turned out fine, hoping that fans would not think of the speech negatively.

5) Jin wanting no one but SUGA as his roommate

uarmyhope ⁷🌼 @purpleworld0620



SUCHWITA EPISODE 12: SUGA WITH JIN AND HOBI #SUGA #JIN #JHOPE min yoongi's reaction when kim seokjin told him that he will always choose him cause he's the best roommate he had, he's so cute. 🥺SUCHWITA EPISODE 12: SUGA WITH JIN AND HOBI min yoongi's reaction when kim seokjin told him that he will always choose him cause he's the best roommate he had, he's so cute. 🥺SUCHWITA EPISODE 12: SUGA WITH JIN AND HOBI 💜 #SUGA #JIN #JHOPE https://t.co/2r2fpSKBD8

The 12th episode of Suchwita gave the two ex-roommates a chance to look back on the time they lived together. Fans who have followed the group since their early days would be aware that the two eldest members shared a room for a long time. Jin and SUGA were very non-invasive roommates, according to the Epiphany singer, who said that often they only met up for meals.

Despite complaining about how the Suchwita host would confess his love for his hyung after getting drunk, Jin said that he liked how considerate SUGA was and would choose him as his roommate over his parents or brother.

6) SUGA and Jin going to each other during their hard times

anastasia⁷ 🪐🥢 10yearswithBTS @arcadesuga



Я упомянул, как сильно хочу быть похожим на тебя. Но правда в том, что я мало что помню, потому что это было 2 года назад.

Это значит, что ты теперь такой же,как я.

Я? +



#SUCHWITA #SUGA #Jin Юнги поделился о чём он разговаривал с Джином во время съёмок In The Soop в 2020Я упомянул, как сильно хочу быть похожим на тебя. Но правда в том, что я мало что помню, потому что это было 2 года назад.Это значит, что ты теперь такой же,как я.Я? + Юнги поделился о чём он разговаривал с Джином во время съёмок In The Soop в 2020🐱Я упомянул, как сильно хочу быть похожим на тебя. Но правда в том, что я мало что помню, потому что это было 2 года назад.🐹Это значит, что ты теперь такой же,как я. 🐱Я? +#SUCHWITA #SUGA #Jin https://t.co/zmCgGlOapm

In another part of the Suchwita episode, Jin admitted that they took each other's advice when they were not doing so well mentally. SUGA listened to Jin's guidance about letting the past be and doing whatever he wanted to, while Jin made Abyss after the younger member told him it would help him feel better.

The dynamic between the two eldest BTS members will make fans tear up, especially after they confessed to living only five minutes away from each other after moving out to live alone.

Apart from the emotional aspects of Suchwita's latest episode, Jin and SUGA displayed their easy chemistry as bandmates and roommates of many years, teasing their younger members (especially Jung Kook) and reminiscing about good and bad times.

BTS' 10th anniversary celebrations are continuing in full swing, as the official Twitter account unveiled the letters written by the members about their thoughts as the group turns a decade old. Their latest song, Take Two was ranked 1st on the Global Spotify charts as fans excitedly celebrated ten years of the Yet To Come group.

Poll : Did you enjoy watching this Suchwita episode with BTS' Jin and SUGA? Yes No 0 votes