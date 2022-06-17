3 times BTS made everyone shed tears at award shows

The South Korean boy band BTS has acclaimed global success, and rightly so. Despite financial struggles and constant hardships, the band established its name in the K-pop industry and worldwide. From ‘Best-selling album in South Korea’ to the ‘first K-pop group to reach number one on Billboard 200’, the journey had its fair share of ups and downs.

BTS has earned massive respect and the 63 Daesangs, as of December 2021, are a testament to that. It made history by becoming the first group to receive “Artist of the Year” Daesang for six consecutive years at the MAMA. It broke more than 15 Guinness World Records, and their songs continue to chart for weeks on Billboards.

BTS members never fail to show their love and admiration for fans. They express their gratitude every time they win an award. The septet pours their hearts to thank their supporters and, in the process, gets invested emotionally. Award shows defined the group’s journey and its bond with ARMYs.

Let’s look at some moments that left fans emotional.

3 times BTS made ARMYs emotional

1) Winning their first Daesang

jungkook⁷ 🦕ᴹʸ ʸᵒᵘ @jeonphorism When BTS won their first ever Daesang for Album of the year, their shocked faces & their priceless smiles as they walked to collect the award 🤧



When BTS won their first ever Daesang for Album of the year, their shocked faces & their priceless smiles as they walked to collect the award 🤧https://t.co/gTwSiaNdFz

The K-pop boy band BTS won their first daesang for their album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever. The album won the “Album of the Year” at Melon Music Awards (MMA) on November 19, 2016. This feat was significant because the band put their heart and soul into their art each year after their official debut.

They had their fair share of struggles, from producing one album after another to distributing their concert tickets for free. BTS as a group faced multiple challenges but overshadowed them with sheer determination and confidence.

The globally recognized band made their presence felt on the stage by giving a powerful and iconic speech. The members poured their hearts out and expressed gratitude towards ARMYs, Bang PD, BIGHIT Entertainment, family, and friends.

Kim Namjoon, the leader of the group in his speech, said,

“Thanks to everyone who made us and helped us. We love you. This is the biggest award we have got since our debut. ARMY Saranhgae!”

2) Artist of the Year 2016

KitDC⁷ 💜 아포방포 💜Love All 7 @kitiara_dc

and now I am a mess Rewatched BTS winning their first Artist of the Year Daesaeng at MAMA in 2016 and I forgot how hard Yoongi cries onstage and then after he talks about him and Namjoon watching MAMAs together in the dorms as trainees and talking about their dreams…and now I am a mess Rewatched BTS winning their first Artist of the Year Daesaeng at MAMA in 2016 and I forgot how hard Yoongi cries onstage and then after he talks about him and Namjoon watching MAMAs together in the dorms as trainees and talking about their dreams… and now I am a mess 😭😭😭 https://t.co/zKS4ULfbeA

In December 2016, just days after the group earned their first Daesang, they were awarded “Artist of the Year” at MAMA. This achievement was overwhelming for numerous reasons, and establishing a name in the industry, despite all the negativity, topped the list.

The leader of the group, Kim Namjoon, opened his speech by mentioning the same,

"ARMYs thankyou so much. Seriously we went through a lot since we debuted and there were people who said we wouldn’t make it. Thankyou for believing in us until the end. We only dreamt about it so thankyou for making it our reality."

Each member was teary-eyed, and it was enough for fans to understand what the award meant to the group. The heart-warming words reflected the patience and hard work the boy band put in to achieve such feats. Jungkook and Suga cried their hearts out, which made ARMYs extremely emotional.

3) Artist of the year 2018

chris ; ebbg @egocart @namjinpls @wonjishii chums_Ahrin⁷_ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ @Aafreen_BTSOT7



2018 mama Artist of the year goes BTS 🥳



In the awards show they told they were thinking to disband themselves but they hold it together 🥹🥺 twitter.com/Preyoti_1/stat… You bring back that memory that I've store in my heart with special care this is not just a pic it contains lot of emotions2018 mama Artist of the year goes BTSIn the awards show they told they were thinking to disband themselves but they hold it together 🥹🥺 You bring back that memory that I've store in my heart with special care this is not just a pic it contains lot of emotions 💜2018 mama Artist of the year goes BTS 🎉🥳In the awards show they told they were thinking to disband themselves but they hold it together 🥹🥺💜💜 twitter.com/Preyoti_1/stat… https://t.co/I6l5DMzjnh @BTS_twt mama artist of the year 2018 🥹 they had such a rough year and they didnt let it show much until this day, they deserve the best 🥹 twitter.com/Aafreen_BTSOT7… @namjinpls @wonjishii @BTS_twt mama artist of the year 2018 🥹 they had such a rough year and they didnt let it show much until this day, they deserve the best 🥹 twitter.com/Aafreen_BTSOT7…

BTS won multiple awards at the Mnet awards in December 2018, including "Artist of the Year" and "Album of the Year" for Love Yourself: Tear. This moment in the history of BTS’ career can be considered the epitome of sentimentalism. Constant hardships and struggles paid off well for the members who were more than overwhelmed at the moment.

After receiving the "Artist of the Year" award, the group sat in for an emotional rollercoaster ride. J-hope broke down while thanking ARMYs in his speech, which made the other members extremely emotional.

The moment became surreal when Jin started sharing his feelings on stage.

“I remember the beginning of this year was an emotionally draining time for us. So we even had to talk and discuss about disbanding. But it's a relief that we could make such a good result after holding ourselves.”

Jungkook, who once said that he cries when he sees his hyungs suffer, hugged Tae-hyung, who sobbed like a child on stage. The emotions each member felt were extremely overpowering for fans and members alike.

