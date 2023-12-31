"The most precious thing ever": BTS Jin being the first and last person to wish Kim Taehyung on his birthday leaves fans emotional

On December 31, 2023, BTS' Jin took to the South Korean social media platform, Weverse, wishing Kim Taehyung a happy birthday, sending the internet into a meltdown as he became the first and last to greet V.

Kim Taehyung's birthday was celebrated worldwide on December 30, and fans globally sent their heartfelt wishes to the Love Me Again singer through several social media platforms, including Instagram, Weverse, Twitter (now called X), TikTok, and others.

As Jin wished Kim Taehyung through his Weverse post, they also recalled the video he posted on December 4, 2023, where he wished V as well, thus becoming the first and last person to wish Kim Taehyung a happy birthday. Soon, fans took to social media, expressing how thoughtful the Epiphany singer is and tweeted:

"My heart broke into pieces": Fans can't get enough of Jin's birthday wish for Kim Taehyung

As Kim Taehyung is currently enlisted for his mandatory military service, he is undergoing basic training and does not have access to social media. Nevertheless, Big Hit Entertainment posted a video of V thanking fans for their heartfelt wishes, filmed before he enlisted for mandatory military service.

On December 4, 2023, Jin posted a video where he was singing a birthday song for himself and also included V's name while wishing for himself, which, according to fans, indicates that he must have had information about the Love Me Again singer's enlistment date when he filmed the video. The Epiphany singer was enlisted in December 2022, thus confirming that the video must have been filmed before.

Meanwhile, he also took to social media, wishing the Love Me Again singer and again stated that Kim Taehyung might not be able to see his birthday wish, but he is still going to wish him, saying,

"Hey, Taehyung, happy birthday. I'm the last one, right? It'll be memorable. You may not be able to see it, but work hard."

As soon as fans learned how Jin continued to shower V with much love and admiration while serving in the military, they were emotional.

They took to social media, stating that the Epiphany singer might have forgotten that he was the first member to greet him but understood as he filmed the birthday video in 2022. They were also glad about how the idol managed to wish him despite his busy schedule in the military. They continued to show many compliments for Jin and the Love Me Again singer.

As Jin becomes the first and last person to wish V a happy birthday before his enlistment, fans react:

V enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside Kim Namjoon and is expected to return in 2025 after serving his country for eighteen months.